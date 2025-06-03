LRC: Interim Rules Committee to meet on proposed rules for Board of Elections, Division of Insurance, others.

INTERIM RULES REVIEW COMMITTEE TO MEET

PIERRE – The Interim Rules Review Committee will meet Tuesday, June 10, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (CT). The meeting is being conducted via electronic conference and in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre, South Dakota, to allow for both remote and in-person participation.

The committee will review rules proposed by:

Department of Game, Fish and Parks;

Department of Social Services;

South Dakota Board of Accountancy (Department of Labor and Regulation);

South Dakota Board of Education Standards (Department of Education);

South Dakota Board of Elections (Office of the Secretary of State);

South Dakota Board of Examiners in Optometry (Department of Health);

South Dakota Board of Funeral Service (Department of Health):

South Dakota Cosmetology Commission (Department of Labor and Regulation);

South Dakota Division of Insurance (Department of Labor and Regulation);

South Dakota Electrical Commission (Department of Labor and Regulation);

South Dakota Plumbing Commission (Department of Labor and Regulation); and

South Dakota Transportation Commission (Department of Transportation).

Those wishing to testify must register by 12:00 p.m. (CT) June 5, 2025, by email to [email protected]. Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence, which proposed rules they will be addressing, whether they are a proponent or opponent, and if they will be testifying remotely or in person. Only public testimony regarding the rules being presented will be accepted.

Committee members are Representative Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids), Chair; Senator Taffy Howard (R-Rapid City), Vice Chair; Representatives Roger DeGroot (R-Brookings) and Erik Muckey (D-Sioux Falls); and Senators Liz Larson (D-Sioux Falls) and Jim Mehlhaff (R-Pierre).