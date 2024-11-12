Tony Venhuizen has a post over at his website SoDak Governors this AM already detailing some interesting facts about the man who will become South Dakota’s next Governor upon Kristi Noem’s impending resignation due to her appointment as Secretary of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump:
- Rhoden, who was the 39th Lt. Governor of South Dakota, will be the 34th Governor of South Dakota. He will be the third lieutenant governor to succeed to the governor’s office, following Harvey Wollman, who took office when Richard F. Kneip resigned to become U.S. Ambassador to Singapore, and Walter Dale Miller, who took office after George S. Mickelson died in a plane crash.
- Rhoden will serve a longer term than either Wollman or Miller. Wollman served for 161 days and Miller served for 1 year and 263 days. Rhoden will serve approximately two years, depending on when Governor Noem takes on her new role (the current gubernatorial term ends on January 9, 2027).
- Neither Wollman nor Miller were elected to their own four-year term as governor; it remains to be seen if Governor Rhoden will seek reelection.
- Our new First Lady will be Rhoden’s wife of 43 years, Sandy (Murphy) Rhoden, a native of Madison.
- The Rhodens have four sons, Jesse, Cody, Reggie, and Tristen, and six grandchildren. South Dakota’s 1st first couple, Arthur and Margaret Mellette, also had four sons.
- Both Larry and Sandy Rhoden are twins. Larry has a fraternal twin sister, while Sandy has an identical twin sister. As best I can tell, Rhoden is the first South Dakota governor to be a twin.
3 thoughts on “Lt. Gov Rhoden to succeed Kristi Noem as Governor of South Dakota”
Noem will be a huge improvement over Alejandro N. Mayorkas. This is great news for our state and West River to have Lt. Gov. Rhoden step into the role as Governor.
Good choice! Hope this is true.
Rhoden is a good man. The 2026 race for Gov just got more interesting. Dusty will certainly have an edge with all that money in the bank, but things are a little more fuzzy than they were a week ago.
Next big question is who Rhoden picks as Lt. Gov.