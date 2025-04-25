From Dakota Scout, Lieutenant Governor Tony Venhuizen offered his take on Jon Hansen entering the race for governor
“I like Jon. I’ve known him since he was a kid,” Lt. Gov. Tony Venhuizen told The Dakota Scout last week. “It’ll be nice to see how he does against major league pitching.”
Ouch..
13 thoughts on “Lt. Gov zings opponents in 2026 Gubernatorial race”
Love the Lt!
Coat tails Venhuizen at his finest.
Totally hilarious! Yet so true!
Coming from a guy who understands the term ‘do hire’ like nobody else. He’s clung to government work since he graduated. His path is likely far different without his father-in-law becoming Governor. Also the guy who one minute is deep in Dusty’s camp, and the next is running on a ticket opposite of Dusty. So much for loyalty.
so…dusty’s running for governor for sure?
Yes
Yet he’s still more intelligent than 99% of people posting I. This site.
So, the more Republican South Dakota gets the stingier and more cruel the residents become. Not only has the SDGOP failed Indigenous Americans by not expanding Medicaid it has failed veterans and the elderly: its historically loyal voter base. But hey, if Tony Venhuizen wants to feed from the Qochtopus gravy train he has to prove he’s numbed to the misery, hopelessness and despair his father-in-law and political party have heaped on South Dakotans.
Tony is a tool.
Wonder which one of them actually did any work while at Redstone?
Aren’t they about the same age? I know Tony is an old sole. Churchillian in his own mind.
Hansen’s coms team seems to have no idea what they are doing. They clearly have no understanding of the value of earned media.
It looked like an impressive announcement otherwise
Jon started out with hopeful potential but faltered to the far, far right wing of the party! He has embarrassed himself to the educated!