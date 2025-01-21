Thune Highlights President Trump’s National Security Nominees
“Gone are the days of a foreign policy exporting progressive ideologies, appeasing our adversaries, and demonstrating weakness on the world stage.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today delivered the following remarks on the Senate floor:
One thought on “Majority Leader John Thune Highlights President Trump’s National Security Nominees”
It’s truly ironic that Senator Thune is praising 47 who has just granted leniency to those responsible for the heinous act of taking police lives at the Capitol. This contradiction raises serious questions about our priorities in upholding justice and protecting those who serve to protect us.