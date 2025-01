Thune Speaks at National March for Life Rally

“I want you to look around, look around you today, at the tens of thousands of Americans who will march up Capitol Hill with you today, and I want you to remember, you are not alone.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke at the 52nd annual March for Life rally in Washington, D.C.

