March 2025 SDGOP FEC Report: $32 raised, $8359 spent, $49,250 cash on hand.

The March 2025 FEC Report for the South Dakota Republican Party has been filed. While the new leadership group has not STILL filed anything indicating that they’re in charge, despite FEC Requirements, the old group is closing out their books.

And as members of past SDGOP Leadership have been warning for months, the SDGOP’s toxicity, and county parties not helping has not been good to their bottom line.

March 2025 SDGOP FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

The SDGOP raised a whole $32.00 in the period between 2/1 – 2/28/2025. That’s $32 as in dollars, not $32,000. They did also get back $53.68 in bank fees/interest, which helped to double their fundraising for the month. This comes against $8358.88 in expenditures, leaving the SDGOP $49,250.01 for the new group to play with.

The new crew did manage to get the SDGOP website under their control. But, as noted, they can’t seem to get their filings done, as neither the FEC nor the SDSOS have updated contact information.