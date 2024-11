Had a reader send me a note about a recent Mitchell Chamber Development Corporation forum where Attorney General Marty Jackley was present and explaining the ballot measures to about 60-70 people in attendance, when Marty was asked the question “Are you running for Governor or Congress?”

Jackley’s reply? “I’m not running for Congress.”

I think it’s safe to assume that things are already “Game on” in the 2026 Gubernatorial race.