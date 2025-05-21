May 2025 FEC Reports: SDGOP going financially dormant on federal level as state Democrats out-raise by factor of nearly 60

Oh wow. If you thought the populist crew taking over the SDGOP was going to be bad at running a political party, you were right. But, I don’t think anyone understood how bad they were going to be, until we had a chance to see some of the results of their labors.

The May FEC reports are in for the period of April 1 through April 30, 2025. And they’re bad.

First, the SDGOP’s report where they let everyone know they raised $549.79. And spent $1467.01 on a line item for “on-line advertising” through Google Apps.

May 2025 SDGOP FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

Wow. They got a single $520 donation. ONE donation. And spent $1467.01. It’s good that their financial activity is nearly dormant, since they can’t raise anything.

How does that compare to the party’s main competitor, the South Dakota Democrat Party?

May2025FEC_SDDP by Pat Powers on Scribd

South Dakota Democrats raised $30,754, 97. Let that sink in – the SDGOP raised $549.67 between one $520 donation and interest, while Democrats raised $30,754, 97. Ugh.. Something like 56x the amount the SDGOP raised – not that far from 60x more.

That is not good for the home team.

While the SDGOP spent $1467.01, Democrats $31,273.26 on salaries, dues, credit card donation fees, business equipment, liability insurance, software, e-mail software, facility rental, etc. Dems were left with $63,451.18 cash on hand compared to the SDGOP’s $39,844.87.. but the difference is that Democrats have a reasonable expectation that they will have money coming in next month, so they’re more comfortable paying employees, etc.

The SDGOP? based on this month’s FEC report, I don’t know if they have any idea where their next meal is coming from.