Oh wow. If you thought the populist crew taking over the SDGOP was going to be bad at running a political party, you were right. But, I don’t think anyone understood how bad they were going to be, until we had a chance to see some of the results of their labors.
The May FEC reports are in for the period of April 1 through April 30, 2025. And they’re bad.
First, the SDGOP’s report where they let everyone know they raised $549.79. And spent $1467.01 on a line item for “on-line advertising” through Google Apps.
May 2025 SDGOP FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd
Wow. They got a single $520 donation. ONE donation. And spent $1467.01. It’s good that their financial activity is nearly dormant, since they can’t raise anything.
How does that compare to the party’s main competitor, the South Dakota Democrat Party?
May2025FEC_SDDP by Pat Powers on Scribd
South Dakota Democrats raised $30,754, 97. Let that sink in – the SDGOP raised $549.67 between one $520 donation and interest, while Democrats raised $30,754, 97. Ugh.. Something like 56x the amount the SDGOP raised – not that far from 60x more.
That is not good for the home team.
While the SDGOP spent $1467.01, Democrats $31,273.26 on salaries, dues, credit card donation fees, business equipment, liability insurance, software, e-mail software, facility rental, etc. Dems were left with $63,451.18 cash on hand compared to the SDGOP’s $39,844.87.. but the difference is that Democrats have a reasonable expectation that they will have money coming in next month, so they’re more comfortable paying employees, etc.
The SDGOP? based on this month’s FEC report, I don’t know if they have any idea where their next meal is coming from.
2 thoughts on “May 2025 FEC Reports: SDGOP going financially dormant on federal level as state Democrats out-raise by factor of nearly 60”
When young Mr. Ahlers is kicking the butt of the SDGOP staff, you know we’re in some serious trouble.
Dan, Dan, the Movie Man isn’t going to slow down, grudznick is sure.
We the people cant raise funds.