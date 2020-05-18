Maybe the best way to thank a peace officer and treat them with respect…. is by NOT assaulting them.

I think I fell out of my chair this evening when I read this facebook post from District 31 State Senate candidate John Teupel:
Did John Teupel really post on facebook about thanking law enforcement officers and treating them with the respect they deserve?
I do agree with that sentiment. But I’d also point out that I’ve always found that one of the the best ways to honor and thank Law Enforcement officers is by NOT ASSAULTING LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS. What was that I was writing about on May 5th?
In case you missed or otherwise needed reminding of the post I did less than 2 weeks ago, in August of 2018 State Senate Candidate Teupel was arrested and charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer (a felony), which was eventually disposed of and pled down with a guilty plea of resisting arrest, and in October of 2018, Teupel received 4 days in jail, being required to successfully complete anger management classes, a year of probation, etc.
While a facebook post is a nice gesture, I think deeds are more important than words.
Is District 31 going to have an online forum like many of the other districts or social distanced one?
I saw District 30 had a drive in style forum…I sure would like to ask John Teupel some questions about this and I am sure others would also.
Pat powers you are a snake. Who are you loyal to? Only Republicans who give you money, and to hell with all the rest? You should spend less time attacking your own. You’re a joke and so is your blog.
Yet it looks like someone out of Texas is an active reader, and anonymously throwing stones.
Sorry if I upset a Liz May campaign employee. (Glass houses and all about the claim about Republicans who give money). I know it’s going to be a tough June 2.
What this guy should have done on this day to honor law enforcement was to apologize for what he did and articulate all the reasons one shouldn’t resist arrest.
Jr. High detention was like that. You had to summarize your infraction, apologize to both the principal and who you wronged, and then articulate all the reasons why it was a bad idea.
BTW, the best “why you here” I ever heard. Classmate takes out all the BB’s from a 12 gauge shell, glues a BB on the firing pin and drops it from the 3rd floor in the stairwell between classes.
Was that at the Pierre Jr. High? I remember that being a thing for a while when I was there.
Wasn’t he an Never-Trumper at the 2016 Convention?
yes he was during the primary, not sure about convention
I am starting to “reevaluate” my view of LEOs after this recent COVID situation. I was always in the boat of not allowing a few bad apples to spoil my respect and view of LEO’s but, that is starting to change as of late. Too many officers blindly follow orders and are forgetting to “Serve and Protect”. All over the country our LEOs are enforcing unconstitutional orders from Rouge Governors and forgetting their Oath to the Constitution. These folks do not just have “jobs” they are supposed to be there to protect US and SERVE us. I am starting to see many of these folks act like Gestapo officers in closing down businesses and arresting citizens for going to parks etc. The good officers need to step up and put the bad ones in their place. If there are more bad than good then we have a larger problem. I KNOW Americans will stand behind LEOs who defy these BS orders and start doing the RIGHT thing not their “job”. I am getting tired of hearing that “I am just doing my job” line. I am sure the Nazi guards were just doing their job when they guarded camps but, didn’t participate in the slaughter. I know thats it a bit dramatic but, we don’t become a police state over night, it happens slowly and LEOs are not doing a good job lately.
Invoking Godwin’s law really quickly there, bud. I, too, think I should compare anyone who I disagree with to nazis.
Met a guy who likes lutafisk. Pretty much Hitler.
That’s not where I was going. I am no freak Liberal Loon but, a Conservative who leans Libertarian. I am concerned with the drones we have as LEOs these days. What kind of Cop arrests a lady at a part with her kid because some moronic Governor say so. There is just no common sense. I sense your being flippant but, if not I wanted to clarify.
You don’t really seem to be thinking it through, though. If you don’t trust LEOs, your response is to give them MORE power by allowing them to ignore the orders of the Chief Executive of the state? What happens when they do it to laws you do think should be enforced? The problem with selective enforcement is that sometimes they will decide not to enforce something when you think they should and we’d likely get another tantrum about corrupt cops.
I understand where you are coming from but, they take an Oath to uphold the Constitution and to only Obey Lawful Orders. These are not Lawful orders and I think that is where I am coming from and these Cops can’t just be mindless drones taking orders. These Governors are clearly breaking the 1st Amendment (right to assemble) and the 14th Amendment. What happens when some Rouge Governor says, go take away your Firearms or start Arresting peaceful protestors, etc. Once they do that they have crossed the line and I am sure you can see the point I am making but, Yes Offices can refuse to enforce unlawful orders and many have.
On another point you were concerned about is officers seletivley enforcing certnail laws. Officers Selectively enforce certain violations of the law all day long. I know in Sioux Falls the Cops won’t even mess with complaints about people smoking Marijuana which is Technically illegal but, it happens frequently. I am feeling pretty good Washington is “selectively enforcing laws”. So that argument kind of goes out the window with me as if we were applying justice across the board 95% of our Politicians would be in jail
You claim it violates the first amendment, others say it does not. Are you the arbiter of constitutionality? Who are the cops to follow, now that you have given them the discretion to do so? If they choose wrongly, in your eyes, what should the consequences be?
Your argument sounds great in the abstract, but it also seems nearly impossible to enforce.
Ya know you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to realize this is unconstitutional. This is also why they are to follow only LAWFUL orders. You cannot, cannot, restrict the right to Assemble. If Cops don’t start siding with Citizens on this unlawful stuff we are going to have start having issues and potentially violence. This is common sense, reasoning, and logic. If the Cops are just going to blindly follow a Dictator the 2nd Amendment is going to start being used and NO ONE wants that. Cops need to do the RIGHT thing
The government absolutely can restrict the right to assemble and the Supreme Court has ruled as much several times. Google “time, place, and manner” restrictions and then come back here and admit you spoke too hastily.
I disagree.
SDWC is popular, widely read, and influential. This blog is no joke.
While PP isn’t always correct, he seems on solid ground here. Do we want a candidate recently accused of assaulting law enforcement? It’s a serious charge. I’ve met Mr. Teupel. I found him intelligent and civil. Yet, should he survive his primary, the SDDP (& obedient MSM allies) will have a field day. We’ll read about Teupel’s embarrassing incident for months. Anything is possible in November, but nominating Teupel could cost us an important senate seat.
It might be that Teupel was entirely innocent. In that case, he faced a tough choice in ’18. Decline the plea deal and undertake a long, expensive fight to clear his name, or accept a guilty plea likely to wreck future political ambitions. Frustrating dilemma. I sincerely hope the anger management course was effective.
I doubt the SDDP will pose much of a challenge in that district.
I’m glad you’re confident & hope you’re correct. Is the dem candidate Brooke Abdallah?
especially as no candidate filed for Democrats in 31.
I’m guessing Pat’s candidate list need an update:
District 31
Senate:
Timothy Johns (R) – Filed
Brooke Abdallah (D) – Filed financial paperwork with SOS.
It probably does. Admittedly, things have been insane ever since the candidate filing deadline. It hasn’t been a gradual pace to election day, it’s been an all-out sprint.
I heard on the news of a gym opening, against orders. This gym was going above and beyond taking precautions to protect its clients. The police showed up, informed the people there that they were disobeying the shutdown order, and then left after wishing them all to have a good day! I love this!
In SD or another state?
New Jersey