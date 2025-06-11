Mayor of Mitchell flip-flops on new prison in Mitchell, after saying town was “likely best location for this project”

What a difference a couple of weeks make. The Mayor of Mitchell had released a letter at the end of May asking the Prison Task force to consider his community for the site of a new men’s prison:

The proposal is still in early stages, but when asked Hanson what he wants to see, both from the state and from his own community as the proposal moves forward. “If the state is very serious about our location, I want to talk about it seriously, because I don’t want to get the community of Mitchell divided about a possible prison that there’s no serious possibility of coming to our town,” said Hanson. and.. As a final thought on the matter for the day, Hanson wanted to share his opinion that Mitchell is likely one of the best locations for this project, or for any other large facility.

Read that here.

And now.. on second thought, now can’t run from it quickly enough:

On the heels of the Davison County Sheriff coming out against the facility in the area, Mitchell’s Mayor Jordan Hanson, who once lobbied for the prison, is now firmly against it. and.. Looking back, I recognize I was too focused on the potential economic benefits, and not focused enough on the emotional, social, and long-term financial impact this project could have on the families who make Mitchell the town it is today. and.. So today, I am making my position clear: effective immediately, I do not and will not support this proposed prison project in the Mitchell Community.

Read that here.

Glad to see nothing ever changes in politics.

Are we up to 3 billion in projected costs on the project yet?