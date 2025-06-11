What a difference a couple of weeks make. The Mayor of Mitchell had released a letter at the end of May asking the Prison Task force to consider his community for the site of a new men’s prison:
The proposal is still in early stages, but when asked Hanson what he wants to see, both from the state and from his own community as the proposal moves forward.
“If the state is very serious about our location, I want to talk about it seriously, because I don’t want to get the community of Mitchell divided about a possible prison that there’s no serious possibility of coming to our town,” said Hanson.
and..
As a final thought on the matter for the day, Hanson wanted to share his opinion that Mitchell is likely one of the best locations for this project, or for any other large facility.
And now.. on second thought, now can’t run from it quickly enough:
On the heels of the Davison County Sheriff coming out against the facility in the area, Mitchell’s Mayor Jordan Hanson, who once lobbied for the prison, is now firmly against it.
and..
Looking back, I recognize I was too focused on the potential economic benefits, and not focused enough on the emotional, social, and long-term financial impact this project could have on the families who make Mitchell the town it is today.
and..
So today, I am making my position clear: effective immediately, I do not and will not support this proposed prison project in the Mitchell Community.
Glad to see nothing ever changes in politics.
Are we up to 3 billion in projected costs on the project yet?
5 thoughts on “Mayor of Mitchell flip-flops on new prison in Mitchell, after saying town was “likely best location for this project””
It’s almost like there will be a vocal minority of NIMBY’s for any project anywhere, and the government just needs to make a decision. There are no solutions, only tradeoffs.
Absolutely correct. Everyone wants the jobs. Nobody wants the prison. The can will never stopped being kicked down the road.
I wouldn’t vote for him again if I was on either side of the issue.
Mitchell is a good location. It would do great things for the community.
Can you imagine how Bill Janklow would have handled this prison debate?
Mitchell is the best choice of those discussed.
Maybe we should look at a site that two separate consultants said was the best location, already has 60MM put into it, and is next to the largest population center in the state. If only something like that existed.