Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken releases letter about his next chapter; no plans for public office, will be in private sector.

Hot off of my e-mail this AM, outgoing Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken has sent out a letter announcing what he anticipates the next chapter of his career will look like. While not directly stating what he’s going to be doing, he does specifically note “I do not intend to run for another public office at this time and look forward to seeking opportunities in the private sector.”:

Dear Friends,

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Sioux Falls as Mayor since 2018. I am blessed by the outpouring of support from friends like you that have kept me charging ahead to make Sioux Falls an incredible place to live during my tenure.

During my seven years in the mayor’s chair, we have accomplished tremendous things. As Sioux Falls has grown by more than 30,000 new residents, we invested in infrastructure growth of roadways and a massive expansion of our wastewater system. While other cities moved to defund police, we expanded our ranks and built a state-of-the-art public safety training campus. Our administration brought together the city, businesses, and philanthropists to finish the Levitt, complete the State Theater, open The Link to serve those battling addiction, and build Jacobson Plaza at the Falls. Sioux Falls also proved its resilience through tough times as we overcame flooding, tornadoes, civil unrest, political tensions, and a pandemic. Through it all, Sioux Falls was named on of the 10 Best Run Cities in America this past year.

I am proud of the work we’ve done for Sioux Falls, but I am especially proud of the nearly 1,500 city employees as well as everyone we have collaborated with to improve the lives of the people who call Sioux Falls home. I’m also extremely grateful for the love and support of my family. Being mayor is a very demanding job, but it’s even tougher being the family of the mayor. I couldn’t do this without Jill and my great kids.

As I move into my final year in office, many are asking me what’s next. The words of encouragement have been humbling as I prepare to pass the baton to the next mayor. After prayerful thought and discussions with my family, I do not intend to run for another public office at this time and look forward to seeking opportunities in the private sector.

This does not mean I am walking away from politics. I will certainly stay engaged to help make sure South Dakota elects pragmatic leaders to local and state offices with servant hearts and the best interests of South Dakotans as their priority.

Again, thank you for your support over the years. It has meant the world to me and my family. We’ve got a lot of work to get done in Sioux Falls as we run through the tape in this final year together!

Blessings,

Paul

Mayor TenHaken does note in the letter that he plans to “stay engaged to help make sure South Dakota elects pragmatic leaders to local and state offices with servant hearts and the best interests of South Dakotans as their priority.”

So I’m guessing he’ll be supporting whomever runs against Bethany Soye?