McConnell video shows that Dems want Green New Deal… until they have to go on the record.

This is hilarious!

6 Replies to “McConnell video shows that Dems want Green New Deal… until they have to go on the record.”

  2. Ike

    A real laugh riot.

    How ’bout we hold some hearings first rather than just dumping it on the floor for a vote, Cocaine Mitch?

    1. Benz

      According to AOC we don’t have much time…we must act now!!!…

      Democrats using wacko policy to rile their kook basis for fund raising…

      Mitch just called them out…threw it back in their face…

    2. Anonymous

      Because there are more pressing issues to be addressed than unproven climate change; I know you buy into the whole climate change koolaid, but it isn’t settled science, and AOC doesn’t have the brain power to understand any of the science involved or the arguments that rebut the Algore-driven takeover by the government.

      AOC is the darling of the idiots on the left, but even some other Demos are getting their fill of her. She is in her first few months in the House, and she doesn’t have enough life experience to be making decisions that will impact my life or the life of my kids.

      However, just knowing she is anti-Trump and is a socialist is enough for people like you.

