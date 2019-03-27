McConnell video shows that Dems want Green New Deal… until they have to go on the record. Posted on March 27, 2019 by Pat Powers — 6 Comments ↓ This is hilarious! The Senate voted on the Green New Deal today: 0 Yeas, 57 Nays, and 43 Senators voted PRESENT pic.twitter.com/nvcnXA7zPe — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) March 26, 2019 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
OAC!……for rural midwest. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dgEunrhm4Ys
A real laugh riot.
How ’bout we hold some hearings first rather than just dumping it on the floor for a vote, Cocaine Mitch?
According to AOC we don’t have much time…we must act now!!!…
Democrats using wacko policy to rile their kook basis for fund raising…
Mitch just called them out…threw it back in their face…
So… Hearings, then?
Because there are more pressing issues to be addressed than unproven climate change; I know you buy into the whole climate change koolaid, but it isn’t settled science, and AOC doesn’t have the brain power to understand any of the science involved or the arguments that rebut the Algore-driven takeover by the government.
AOC is the darling of the idiots on the left, but even some other Demos are getting their fill of her. She is in her first few months in the House, and she doesn’t have enough life experience to be making decisions that will impact my life or the life of my kids.
However, just knowing she is anti-Trump and is a socialist is enough for people like you.
I don’t understand why the Democrats voted present. Wasn’t it just a resolution?