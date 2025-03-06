McNeal to appeal. Again. Will the SDGOP stop advocating for Republican candidates now?

Independent Candidate Justin McNeal who just had his lawsuit against the state declared moot because the election is over had the kooks over at Government Watch SD announce that he’s supposedly going to appeal the state supreme court’s decision to the Supreme Court.

They do bring up a point that’s worth pondering. The South Dakota Republican Party had previously filed as an intervenor in the case to preserve their ability to call for a review of the problems with the McNeal petitions (which got booted due to insufficiency), should the court try to put the independent candidate on the ballot.

SDGOP MCNEAL Intervenor by Pat Powers

Challenging petitions of non-Republicans, or going to court to support their candidates has long been a function of the Republican Party (similarly, Dems do it for their candidates.).

The question that the Gov’t Watch people asked is whether the SDGOP is going to “remove the SD GOP involvement from this case.” And yes, I’d like to know that as well.

It’s a basic question as to whether the party is going to support their Republican candidates, or are they not going to support Republican candidates. Because if they support Republicans like they’re supposed to, they will continue as an intervenor in the case.

It should speak volumes if the new SDGOP administration does not support their candidates. And if they won’t support their candidates, why would anyone give them a plug nickel?