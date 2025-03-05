Measure to allow Governor to pick their running mate approved in Senate.. but did you know SDGOP testified against it?

Learned something new this afternoon.

While listening to House Bill 1164 (to revise the process for nominating candidates for lieutenant governor) being debated on the Senate Floor this afternoon, one of the opponents, the awful Senator Tom Pischke, noted that the South Dakota Republican Party had testified against the bill to allow the Governor to pick the running mate of their preference.

I had to go look and yes, yes they did.

While there were no opponents testifying in the House, when it came to the State Senate it had the same proponents, but newly elected party officials of the SDGOP – Chair Jim Eschenbaum and Vice-Chair Janet Jensen in literally their first act as elected party officials – stood against the Republican Governor and testified against a bill that Governor Larry Rhoden sent a representative to testify in favor of:

We’ll have to see how it goes the first time Chairman Eschenbaum and VC Janet ask the Governor to sign a fundraising letter for the GOP.