Learned something new this afternoon.
While listening to House Bill 1164 (to revise the process for nominating candidates for lieutenant governor) being debated on the Senate Floor this afternoon, one of the opponents, the awful Senator Tom Pischke, noted that the South Dakota Republican Party had testified against the bill to allow the Governor to pick the running mate of their preference.
I had to go look and yes, yes they did.
While there were no opponents testifying in the House, when it came to the State Senate it had the same proponents, but newly elected party officials of the SDGOP – Chair Jim Eschenbaum and Vice-Chair Janet Jensen in literally their first act as elected party officials – stood against the Republican Governor and testified against a bill that Governor Larry Rhoden sent a representative to testify in favor of:
We’ll have to see how it goes the first time Chairman Eschenbaum and VC Janet ask the Governor to sign a fundraising letter for the GOP.
5 thoughts on “Measure to allow Governor to pick their running mate approved in Senate.. but did you know SDGOP testified against it?”
There are a lot of Republicans that are in favor of this bill. It’s stunts like this that will drive people away from the Republican Party.
Surely someone will have a ballot measure that removes the Constitutional Candidates from convention and moves them to primaries. I think voters would happily vote for it.
That ballot measure needs to happen. The party establishment won’t like it but they also won’t have any money to fight it.
I see that Kali Healy testified. Apparently they’re letting her back in the Capitol. She’ll fit in nicely. Makes a strong case for more mental health counseling
Besides having been escorted out of Capitol by security in the past, she’s an assistant to the short weird dude Arch caned
I notice that Anthony what’s-his-face has been pretty low profile since the poke heard round the Capitol.