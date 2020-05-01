Mike Derby posts endorsement from former Governor Dennis Daugaard Posted on May 1, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 5 Comments ↓ From District 34 State House candidate Mike Derby comes a facebook post noting his endorsement from former Governor Dennis Daugaard: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
As a former legislator, Mike will be able to hit the ground running. He and Jess need to send a clear message to the ultra-right wing of the Republican party that common sense prevails over everything. They need to send Jodie Frye packing for good by tallying an overwhelming number of votes. We can no longer afford to have legislators in Pierre who are so fixated on conspiracy theories and morality-based, wackadoodle legislation that they forget what’s important – helping our businesses succeed, ensuring that our most vulnerable are taken care of, and building an infrastructure to support our needs. Pretty simple, yet seemingly out of reach for some. Good luck Mike!
Well-stated, Bob.
Good for Mike but I am not sold on Jess Olson she is very liberal
Liberal Dennis endorsed him? He won’t be getting my vote.
Anonymous,
Well….your other choice is Jodie Frye, so what are you going to do? I’d go with Jess any day and twice on Sunday. Just sayin.