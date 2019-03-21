Mike Huether claims you’ll be hooked on his new show. Meaning, impaled, and in agony?

I hate to say so, but it appears that this is not an April Fools’ joke. Or at least, it doesn’t involve April, as KELOland is putting former Sioux Falls mayor Mike Huether on the air:
KELOLAND On the Road will premiere April 2, 2019 at 6:30 pm CT on KELOLAND TV. In the same spirit as the popular CBS On the Road franchise, KELOLAND On the Road will feature inspirational and interesting stories from across KELOLAND. Former Sioux Falls Mayor Mike Huether will host the program.
“Every town has unique stories of life that motivate, inspire, and make folks feel good. I couldn’t be more thrilled to work with KELOLAND to bring them to light,” said Huether. “Watch “On the Road” one time, and you will be hooked!”
They’re bumping Entertainment Tonight for the Mike Huether show? And when Huether claims you will be hooked, does he mean like this:
Hooked by Huether… as in, impaled, in agony, bleeding, and you’ll face a painful extraction with pliers.
It’s a monthly show, so ET fans will still get their fix almost every evening.
Assuming the show is successful, this is a smart way for a man who has reportedly held longtime ambitions to be governor to become better known to a statewide audience. It’s strategery, folks!
I will be curious to see how many people have time to waste watching this show. I hope it tanks; we don’t need Huether trying to push his ego-driven views to the entire state-we had enough in Sioux Falls. He just needs to move to California or another one of those left-wing places; he would fit right in.
This tells me Mr. Huether wants to run for something again soon and wants to get his name back out there again.
Do what, spend millions of dollars on buildings and image?
Max out the credit card and leave the next administration to deal with all the deferred street maintenance and infrastructure?
Have the most closed government in recent history?
Pick fights with many business leaders?
Pick winners and losers based on no set of standards anyone can follow?
He was one of the worst mayors I can remember.
Entertainment Tonight is a waste of time, but this will be just as great a waste of time. I wouldn’t listen to Mikey blather on about anything.
Hey, Mike! Just stay out of the limelight; you aren’t wanted!