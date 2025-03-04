Mike Zitterich falls flat on yet another petition, cries uncle on Sioux Falls Brockhouse Animal effort

Was it just about this time this last year that Mike Zitterich was unable to secure 50 signatures to get on the ballot to run for District 15 House? I believe it was. And a couple years ago he was running for Sioux Falls City Council, yet failed to launch there as well?

So why on earth would anyone take him seriously when he announced he was going to start a petition drive to stop the transfer of the Brockhouse animal collection where he had to collect 10,000 signatures?

Because predictably this afternoon, Zitterich sent out an e-mail where he cried uncle, and noted he wasn’t going to get the signatures collected on this effort either:

Sioux Falls Precinct Committee

(Cutting out many, MANY paragraphs of useless blathering…)

Now, having gone through this process of attempting to refer to a recent ordinance or resolution passed by our city council, I have discovered just how hard it is to get 10,000 signatures in a matter of 20 days. Granted, this was the first ever attempt I have ever made to do such a petition drive of this magnitude, I now believe these petition drives must be a dedicated, and motivated effort by a large, core-base group of elected precinct committeemen and women. It is the only way that 'we' the people can seriously stand up against our city government in a quick, fierce, rigorous attempt to hold our city government accountable for its actions.

and…

I did everything I could to block the Brockhouse Animals from leaving this city. I had organized at least 15 people to help me in the quest to overturn Resolution 13-25, but I am afraid I have come up short. My only goal now is to convince the city council to reconsider their decision, let alone, organize my fellow precinct committee members going forward to combat the city council and its decisions.

Well, if the guy was incapable of gathering 5o signatures, which any able-bodied person could gather in oh – 2 or 3 hours – I’m not sure how he anticipated he was going to collect 10,000 signatures?!? Instead of spending his time on Facebook writing creepy posts trying to claim people who have carnal relations with teenagers are not pedos, maybe he should have gotten out from behind his computer and gone out and actually collected signatures?

Note to anyone living in Sioux Falls – the next time Mike Zitterich claims he’s doing anything political that requires the gathering of signatures – I would not take him seriously until they are actually gathered. History should tell you that much.