Mike Zitterich unhappy with my stand on SB 156, because “we’re a christian state” and a 13 yo should be able to make their own choices

Occasional Sioux Falls political candidate and current leader of a petition effort to keep the Brockhouse collection in Sioux Falls Mike Zitterich is unhappy with me.

Yep. He’s downright fuming over the fact I’ve said that I absolutely believe that we should raise the age to marry to 18, as per Sydney Davis’ bill SB 156 that was heard yesterday.

I saw a note in the comment section about his response, and had to find it. And I regret it, as I think Mr. Zitterich managed to out-ick California Carley’s rejection of SB156.

So, straight from the former “Primary John Thune” facebook group, now known as the “the South Dakota Grassroot Conservative Republicans Facebook group,” Mike Zitterich’s rebuttal to my post unhappy about SB 156’s failure.

“By the time your children reach their teenage years, ages 13-19 becoming young adults, they begin to earn our respect, earning the the right to become employed (age 13), to drive on public roads (age 14), and beginning to form their own adult like relationships. Mind you, all by pertaining by the rules and guidelines as laid down by the rules of the home, their parents, so by age 16, they may get married to any adult older than 16” — “You see even Pat Powers falls victim to the b.s media clam that anyone having sex with a teenager is a pedo, when in fact, it simply violates the consent laws, where the parents must be involved in those types of relationships.”

This might be one of the most horrific and completely f’d up things I’ve ever read on facebook in a group that pretends to be a South Dakota “Republican” group. If a parent is involved in allowing a 13 year old to have a sexual relationship, most would consider that human trafficking, and they should be in jail for a very, very long time.

If you were against Senate Bill 156 to raise the age of marriage to 18, between these comments and California Carley’s equally messed up arguments – THAT’S why we need laws protecting 16 and 17 year old girls from someone marrying them away.