Minnehaha Co Commission Release: Crystal Johnson appointed to State’s Attorney

Minnehaha County State’s Attorney

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 14, 2020

Sioux Falls, SD – The Minnehaha County Board of Commissioners announces their intent to consider an action at the January 21, 2020 Commission meeting to formally appoint Crystal Johnson as Minnehaha County State’s Attorney. If approved, the appointment will be effective immediately.

Johnson is a native of Viborg, SD, attending the University of Sioux Falls for her undergraduate degree, and the University of Kansas School of Law for her Juris Doctorate. Johnson returned to South Dakota in 2005 to work at the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s Office. Between April 2015 and May 2018, she served as a Magistrate Judge within the Second Judicial Circuit and returned to the State’s Attorney’s Office as a Senior Trial Attorney in May 2018. Johnson was appointed interim State’s Attorney on December 6, 2019, by Presiding Judge Robin Houwman of the Second Judicial Circuit.

Johnson has represented the State of South Dakota in all aspects of criminal cases, including death penalty cases, and in 2014 was South Dakota Prosecutor of the Year. During her time on the bench, Johnson was a member of the Minnehaha County Veteran’s Treatment Court and served on Pre-Trial detention and release committees.

The next election for the State’s Attorney will be November 3, 2020.

