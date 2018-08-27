Minnehaha Co GOP Chair has Voices Piece thanking John Thune for 5G Service

Dave Roetman, Minnehaha County Chair has a nice piece in the Rapid City Journal thanking South Dakota’s US Senator John Thune for his work on 5G service:
When officials huddle in Washington to hash out laws that affect the country, it doesn’t always seem like they have South Dakota in mind. Policymakers far too often regard communities located far from the coasts or large cities as afterthoughts. There’s a ripple effect that results in resources and services often coming to us at a slower pace.
Thankfully, recent efforts such as the new Sioux Falls Tower and Communication’s training center seek to upend this trend. Ongoing efforts by some leaders in Washington are also helping.
A bill introduced by our own Senator John Thune (R-S.D.) is an example and applies to fifth-generation wireless service — or 5G. The STREAMLINE Small Cell Deployment Act, as its name suggests, would streamline the onerous regulatory process for deploying small cells — the backpack-sized devices that must be widely deployed if we are to win the race to 5G and get it up throughout the nation.
