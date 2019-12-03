Minnehaha County Commission accepts McGowan’s resignation and pays him $35,000

From the Argus Leader, the Minnehaha County Commission just agreed to pay off embattled State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan $35,000 in exchange for his agreement not to sue them:
The commission voted without comment to accept the resignation of McGowan, who has held the office since 2009. The resignation is effective Friday.
The resignation was accompanied with an agreement providing McGowan with a payout of $35,000, in exchange for a release that he would not sue the county.
That’s a fairly gold-colored parachute of taxpayer dollars. But, then again, what would it have cost to fight it?
This is probably a good deal.
“But, then again, what would it have cost to fight it?”
Solid point. I’m tempted to quote Robert Goodloe Harper — millions for defense, not one cent for tribute — but as a taxpayer, I admit the wisdom.
I need to know on what grounds could he sue the county on. I guess my three days of law school did not explain that.
Sue the county for what? Because he didn’t do his job? The county commission whiffed on this one, shoulda dared him to sue.
I believe Mr. McGowan would have lost had he sued. I suspect the CC’s felt defending the suit would likely cost more than 35K. Personally, I would have called his bluff — but I’m not privy to everything they know. I will acknowledge that, very often, cases of this type get expensive in a hurry.