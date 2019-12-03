Minnehaha County Commission accepts McGowan’s resignation and pays him $35,000

From the Argus Leader, the Minnehaha County Commission just agreed to pay off embattled State’s Attorney Aaron McGowan $35,000 in exchange for his agreement not to sue them:

The commission voted without comment to accept the resignation of McGowan, who has held the office since 2009. The resignation is effective Friday. The resignation was accompanied with an agreement providing McGowan with a payout of $35,000, in exchange for a release that he would not sue the county.

Read the entire story here.

That’s a fairly gold-colored parachute of taxpayer dollars. But, then again, what would it have cost to fight it?