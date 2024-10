This filing came last week. Apparently the Minnehaha County Republican Party is dumping cash into the Freedom Caucus PAC while leaving some of their candidates by the side of the road:

I spoke to one Minnehaha County candidate and asked if they had gotten $950 from the county party. The answer? Nope.

We’ll just have to keep an eye on where that cash is going a little down the line, since they’re using donor dollars for a private PAC, and follow the money.