Minnehaha County GOP releases financials; still dumping cash into PACs 2-3 months after election. And we find out they hate USD, and maybe the Lt Governor.

The Minnehaha County Republican Party sent an e-mail out this morning and did a major information dump on it’s own County Central Committee Members. And some of it is very curious, as the P&L Statement they released indicates nearly $17,000 in campaign contributions to Political Action Committees and other entities taking place from January 1 through February this year.

MCR_P_amp_L_Q1_2025 by Pat Powers on Scribd

Here’s what this group is reporting that was spent at the first of the year:

$6k to the property rights group?!? $2500 to a Tonchi Weaver PAC (Citizens Action PAC) that was organized on December 2 – a month after the election. $1500 to a Yankton area PAC, $2250 to the Alpha Center, $250 to a Drew Dennert PAC (Honest Leadership PAC) in Brown County, $1500 to the free-dumb caucus. In fact, it looks like they were clearing out the checkbook as quickly as possible and sending it a lot of it elsewhere than to Minnehaha Republicans.

But that was only part of today’s information dump. The minutes were far more entertaining.

Minnehaha County Republicans Meeting 02272025 by Pat Powers on Scribd

Here’s where it gets funny, as apparently the Minnehaha County GOP didn’t just take minutes – if you scroll underneath that part, they actually transcribed about 80 pages of side chatter which ranges from backbiting elected officials and businesses to off the wall commentary . And that’s just the start. Here, they start backbiting at the Secretary of State:

Well, yeah, I mean, it’s. It’s just been unorganized for a very long time. Nothing against any of us at this table because I don’t think anyone’s just taking the time to do it like we talked about, just to make it just so that it’s easy to move it over. The Secretary of State is just an absolute crap show. Monet stuff. Would you. So mlrw, they’re trying to get their paperwork caught up because it hasn’t been. And I mean, it doesn’t really matter. It’s not that big of a deal. But nobody at SOS can help. They’re like, we don’t know. You don’t need to. You don’t need to follow. It’s like, you know, okay. It’s not like we’re going to get this bad. She ran on knowing what to do. Monet.

Nice. Here, it sounds as if board member Tom Pischke is participating on the meeting on the phone while going down the highway.

Okay, cool. Are you. Are you driving? I don’t necessarily. I mean, I want you getting into a car accident. I’m. I’m driving. And being on the phone and talking on this. On this drive is a regular thing, so I’m just fine. Yeah, I get it. But I don’t want to be the one that gets in trouble with Lisa’s. No, I think you’re. Trust me, you’re okay. She knows that. I. I’m on the phone immediately, so. Gotcha. Well, at least hopefully you got a headset on. Yep, I got my earbuds in and I’m heading east. We’re still west of Chamberlain or west of Mitchell, but we’re getting there.

And they talk about having a conservative choice for a bank, and how the Boy Scouts “went stupid”:

Yeah. And then we’ll just. Are you just going to keep First Dakota? Yeah. Is that in Sioux Falls? That’s the. The bank that I lobbied to move over to because they’re the ESG thing. Yep. And they’re incorporated in South Dakota. They’re very conservative. Basically. The. The president of the bank said, it’ll be over my dead body or I’ll close the bank down before I’ll report information to the federal government. So. Plus they support a lot of conservative colleges around here. Good to know. Well, they were doing Boy Scouts until Boy Scouts went stupid. Right. Not even Boy Scouts anymore.

And we find out they can’t do a Fundraiser offering USD tickets because they believe people hate the Coyotes:

I know Viking. I know Viking. Suites start at 10 grand. It’s usually like 350 to 500 a person. But it’s unlimited food and drinks usually. Should I drink a lot to hit 10 grand? I mean I’m alive, but I don’t think I can get that. Yeah, yeah. Because the stadium is so phenomenal. It’s got out of hand. It’s crazy. It’s considered number one. I was trying to think of what else we did. We might be able to do something along those lines. Maybe with the jackrabbits. Can’t do the Coyotes for the hate.

Jeez. The coyotes aren’t all bad. I married one.

And, not just USD. Apparently the leadership of the Minnehaha Republican committee also has some issues with the new Lt. Governor.

Well, I’m just. At this point, I’m just making sure everybody’s aware that. That those bills are up Monday morning. So I. I am going to propose an amendment, but still going to vote probably against the bill because I. I think it’s the wrong thing to do. But my amendment makes it so that at least the pick for if the governor would have to pick who the lieutenant governor is on the petition process, because I believe the people of South Dakota, one way or another, should have a pick, a vote on who the lieutenant governor is, because that person is one heartbeat away from being their next governor. So, yeah, that is going on there. I’m definitely against it, even even with the amendment, from the standpoint that, yep. If he sits there and does what he did with Van Heisen, I mean. He could have. He could have somebody in the wings that we don’t. Or we think he’s going with this person, we vote him down. And then the person in the wings is even worse. Exactly. Yep. That. Bad idea. Yeah. That frigging crap with Van Heusen is just. Yeah, well, there’s a lot of inside baseball, inside politics with that pick, I’m sure. Oh, yeah. I mean, Jack. That’s why Jack didn’t run. He knew he was going to be. Once Kristi moved on. He knew he had the job.

And there’s another 20 pages of this chatter.

Those are the inner transcribed workings of the Minnehaha Republican Central Committee.

And you wonder why the GOP Organization for the largest county in the state exists as it has for such a long time?