Minnehaha County GOP held elections tonight, and selected their leadership for the 2021-2022 election cycle. Selected were:
Chair- Maggie Sutton
Vice Chair- Cole Heisey
Secretary- Jacqueline Zachariahs
Treasurer-Spencer Wrightsman
State Committeeman- Jim Stalzer
State Committeeman- Catherine Barranco
Congratulations to all of the officers!
7 thoughts on “Minnehaha County GOP selects new leadership”
Bravo Minnehaha Republicans!!! Congratulations to Maggie Sutton and the entire team!!!
Stalzer and Sutton are great picks.
Well said, Ed. I don’t pretend to be 100% impartial, but I find it a strong board.
Great picks!
She will be good!
Is Heisey a Tapio guy? Where have I heard of him?
He just ran for the legislature for the first time but did not make it.
No idea about Tapio part