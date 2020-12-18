Minnehaha County GOP selects new leadership

Minnehaha County GOP held elections tonight, and selected their leadership for the 2021-2022 election cycle. Selected were:

Chair- Maggie Sutton
Vice Chair- Cole Heisey
Secretary- Jacqueline Zachariahs
Treasurer-Spencer Wrightsman
State Committeeman- Jim Stalzer
State Committeeman- Catherine Barranco

Congratulations to all of the officers!

