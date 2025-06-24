Minnehaha County GOP still fighting amongst themselves.

The latest from the Minnehaha GOP is another note out today from the County Party Chairman Korry Petterson telling everyone that the rebel group meeting is not proper, nor recognized. Just in case someone was going to recognize it:

Good afternoon Central Committee Members,

I am writing to address the “special meeting” reportedly called by Vice Chair Marsha Symens for today.

After further reviewing the situation and consulting with over a dozen Central Committee members whom did not—including my wife and myself, receive any formal notification—contrary to what is being stated by the Vice Chair, nor has any attempt been made by Marsha, Tom, or Bridget to provide me, as Chairman, with evidence of such notice being sent to out to all members of ourbody, I maintain my previous position as chairman: This meeting was not properly noticed or called in accordance with the established procedure as laidout in our SDGOP bylaws and Robert’s Rules of order. Under the SDGOP bylaws, all official meetings must be conducted with proper notice to ALL relevant members, including clear communication of time, date, location, and agenda. Given that I have received communication again, from over a dozen MCGOP CC members stating they have not been notified, the required procedural threshold has not been met. The Minnehaha County Republican Party will not recognize this gathering as a valid or official meeting, deeming it out of order and without standing under both the RRO and party bylaws.

As previously announced, we will continue with our scheduled Roundtable Zoom call this Thursday, followed by another Roundtable Zoom Call in August. These Roundtable calls will not be official meetings, but rather informal discussions and updates.

Please also plan to see a notice later this summer for an in-person Regularly Called Central Committee meeting scheduled for September.

I recognize that the current situation and confusion are notably frustrating for you as members of the body, and division is certainly not the goal; rather, it is to uphold the integrity of our internal processes. I was duly elected as your Chairman for the next two years, and I take that role and the faith you have entrusted me with as a body very seriously.

This unrecognized “meeting” is another in a long line of ongoing attempts by a small, select group of individuals within the body to divert Minnehaha County from the forward progress we have made, are making, and will continue to create together. Looking ahead, we have a pivotal election cycle on the horizon, and I will need the support and leadership of every precinct committeeman and committeewoman in Minnehaha County. Let us stay focused on our shared goals and avoid unnecessary distractions.

I remain available and open to conversation with any of you. If you have concerns or would like to meet, please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly at [email protected].

Thank you for your continued dedication and service to the Minnehaha County Republican Party.

Best Regards,

Korry Petterson

Chairman

Minnehaha County Republicans