Minnehaha County GOP – still fighting amongst themselves.

Right after posting a canned message sending lots of love on Mother’s Day, late last night the Minnehaha County GOP got back to doing what they do best; providing endless entertainment by their infighting:

“The actions of rogue Executive Board members, including the Vice Chair, State Committeeman and State Committeewoman, in attempting to duplicitously sideline or undermine the County Chairman are not only procedurally improper but are also deeply damaging to the reputation of the Republican Party in our county and across the state. This wrongful behavior reflects a blatant disregard for both the rule of law as set forth in our bylaws and is an affront to the will of the Central Committee. Such divisive, misguided and power-driven conduct is unbecoming of our party’s leadership. If this continues unchecked, it will erode the trust of South Dakota Republicans and tarnish the integrity of our organization in the eyes of those we are supposed to serve.”

“We therefore respectfully call-on the elected Executive Board members to immediately end the repeated efforts to wrongfully undermine Chairman Petterson and his efforts to establish a functional board as we continue to move forward into the 2026 election cycle.”

In other words, the chair controls the social media, and he’s in a big old cat-fight with the Vice Chair, the Committeeman and Committeewoman… And they aren’t going to get a darn thing done, as part of the Minnehaha County GOP’s standard operating procedure.

Speaking of catfights, one of the commenters under a previous post was noting an item about the Patriot Ripple chip group:

Came to the comments to see if anything was said about patriot ripple; I guess they had an emergency meeting before the event with Toby and have all change of leadership?

So, looks like that organization is in complete upheaval as well.

Never a dull moment in Sioux Falls politics.