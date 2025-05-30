Minnehaha County Democrats are already drawing up battle lines over the Sioux Falls mayoral race, if we’re to believe their social media:
We’ll see how that turns out for them.
One thought on “Minnehaha Democrats already drawing up battle lines over Sioux Falls Mayoral Race”
that photograph is terrible
A t-shirt under a too-small sport coat? No way he can button that. He really needs to lose weight. Looks like a heart attack is on the horizon.
And the beard needs serious trimming.
SMH