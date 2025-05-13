Minnehaha GOP entertainment show continues.. Chair offers candidate, who is resoundingly rejected.

The Minnehaha County GOP met last night to elect a new Treasurer. And just to be a helper, Minnehaha Chair Korry Petterson offered a suggestion..
Subject: Official Notice – Minnehaha County Republican Executive Board Treasurer Election
Good afternoon, Minnehaha County Central Committee Members,
I am writing to provide the official notice of the upcoming election for the Treasurer position on the Minnehaha County Republican Executive Board. Please click on the meeting agenda. This letter serves as your formal notification of the meeting, which will be held on May 12th at 6:30 PM.
I am pleased to announce that District 10’s South Dakota House of Representatives member, Bobbi Andera, has graciously stepped forward and volunteered to run for the Treasurer position. True to her lifelong dedication to service, including her time in the United States Air Force, Bobbi continues to demonstrate her commitment to our community and the values we uphold. Having worked closely with her during her campaign, I can confidently say she is one of the hardest-working and most dependable individuals I’ve had the pleasure of working with. I believe she will bring tremendous energy and integrity to this role.
As you’ll see in the attached agenda, the meeting will be concise and focused. It is my goal to respect your time by keeping the meeting to under an hour while still accomplishing all necessary business. Your participation is essential and sincerely appreciated.
After the meeting is adjourned, I will remain available to answer any questions you may have regarding the executive board’s recent activities.
Thank you again for your dedication and involvement.
Respectfully,
Korry Petterson
Chairman
Minnehaha County Republicans
In his notice, Minnehaha Chair Korry Petterson offered his suggestion for anti-vaxxer State Rep. Bobbi Andera to be the new Treasurer..
Which was resoundingly rejected, and previous Treasurer Spencer Wrightsman from several years back was brought forward to fill the role in a surprising move, since he represents a Minnehaha GOP from when it was much less of a circus.
Congratulations Spencer – I guess. It may be less of an honor and more of a front row seat for the chaos that is now the GOP in Minnehaha County.
Actually Rep. Bobbi Andera withdrew her name from consideration.
What happened with the attempted coup, Jim? Inquiring minds want to know!
Just a bunch of loud mouths
This would have gone through. There were motions and seconds made. And the chair did not allow for any types of votes. And by a simple reading of the room, the votes were clearly there to make that happen.
The meeting was run as a dictatorship. Corey repeatedly refused to follow Roberts Rules of Order. He held only voice votes (except for the election) and repeated rejected calls for rollcall or division and ruled all votes as being in his favor.
Welcome to Trump’s America. This is hilarious coming from that group.
This far right group does NOT represent Trump’s America. Trump would be ashamed of them.
Lol, bold claim that Trump is capable of shame.
Did anybody ask WHY he wants to keep that position?
The Chairmanship of a county party is a thankless job. It also costs a lot of money: you are expected to attend all the meetings, all the fundraisers, all the central committee meetings, all the parades. The expenditure of time, such as manning the booth at the Sioux Empire Fair, the cost of travel, accommodations, tickets to various events, gas money for parades in Dell Rapids, Renner, Crooks, Sioux Falls, etc, all add up. It’s a lot of work, time and money..
They are lucky anybody wants the job.
There were other qualified candidates and he took over like a bandit, made a ton of calls making accusations and using persuasion to get the votes to be the chair. All out of spite from what I’ve been told and many could see. Sad days ahead for the FAR right who think their minority is the majority.
To quote former Rep. Justin Cronin, “It was a Ship Show”. To be continued…
Jim, great pull. That was a funny episode
Good Luck to Spencer he is going to need it…. 😅
These loonies are going to implode. A friend that attended the Brookings County Lincoln Day Dinner suggested that the Rep. party in the state will implode if things don’t change. This current party is not what I grew up with!
Because Dusty and Marty are so far out of the mainstream?
Those were the speakers.
if you’ve been vaccinated, you are a RINO and are unwelcome in the SDGOP
Bobbi actually withdrew from the race, Spencer beat Dale something or other after a tie the first time. Most of the meeting was Pischke and crew trying to oust Korry. He refused to hold a vote for his removal, and adjourned the meeting and then left.
Um, WHAT? There was a call for a vote to oust him and he refused? That really happened?
This happened TWICE YES!
Has anyone even asked Kayne? He has a new album coming out, I’m sure he would consider showing up for this good cause.
I keep waiting for these far right people to realize they are a) the problem and b) the minority but I don’t think it’s ever going to happen. I guess they’re going to have to lose over and over to maybe figure it out.
That’s the problem. They need to start losing. They may be the minority, but they were the majority of voters in the last election.
Bingo. Awful lot of trash talk for a bunch of people who cant convince their neighbors to vote. “We’re sure gonna show these crazies,” said 18% of eligible voters.
Stop talking trash and get off your asses.