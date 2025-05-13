Minnehaha GOP entertainment show continues.. Chair offers candidate, who is resoundingly rejected.

The Minnehaha County GOP met last night to elect a new Treasurer. And just to be a helper, Minnehaha Chair Korry Petterson offered a suggestion..

Subject: Official Notice – Minnehaha County Republican Executive Board Treasurer Election

Good afternoon, Minnehaha County Central Committee Members,

I am writing to provide the official notice of the upcoming election for the Treasurer position on the Minnehaha County Republican Executive Board. Please click on the meeting agenda. This letter serves as your formal notification of the meeting, which will be held on May 12th at 6:30 PM.

I am pleased to announce that District 10’s South Dakota House of Representatives member, Bobbi Andera, has graciously stepped forward and volunteered to run for the Treasurer position. True to her lifelong dedication to service, including her time in the United States Air Force, Bobbi continues to demonstrate her commitment to our community and the values we uphold. Having worked closely with her during her campaign, I can confidently say she is one of the hardest-working and most dependable individuals I’ve had the pleasure of working with. I believe she will bring tremendous energy and integrity to this role.

As you’ll see in the attached agenda, the meeting will be concise and focused. It is my goal to respect your time by keeping the meeting to under an hour while still accomplishing all necessary business. Your participation is essential and sincerely appreciated.

After the meeting is adjourned, I will remain available to answer any questions you may have regarding the executive board’s recent activities.

Thank you again for your dedication and involvement.

Respectfully,

Korry Petterson

Chairman

Minnehaha County Republicans