Mitchell legislator Nolz name removed from legislation she had introduced. Does this mean it wasn’t important to her?

This is interesting.

Remember yesterday when I pointed out one of the many stupid bills being introduced this session, this one from Rep. Kaley Nolz from Mitchell which would have discouraged hiring women and minorities in law enforcement and risked running afoul of the EEOC?

The bill notes in part: (8) Except as required by federal law: (a) Advance or adopt any policy or procedure designed to influence the composition of the law enforcement agency’s workforce on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, ethnicity, or national origin; or Read that here. Whaaat? “Except as required by federal law?” That portion of the bill seems to be less about DEI practices, and more about inching towards an EEOC violation. And yes, there are still federal laws on hiring women and minorities.

That post is here.

Awful legislation. So, that was yesterday. And, then, like a caterpillar becoming a butterfly, something changed overnight when no one was looking.

Wait.. Representative Nolz is no longer on the bill at all. Not even as a sponsor, much less priming the legislation. Instead the new prime sponsor is Disc Jockey and State Representative Dylan Jordan, who doesn’t like good legislation or seat belts.

Does that mean this wasn’t legislation that she felt strongly about and had strong convictions that this was a needed change in South Dakota Law?

Or maybe it’s just someone’s boiler plate from a special interest group that they just swapped out whoever was going to push it try to use it as a talking point in the next election?

Guessing I know the answer to that one.