More hot gossip on legislation that’s coming. CDC paranoia and spiking the medical marijuana program

As you might have noticed, there hasn’t been a lot of legislative measures posted from individual legislators for the 2025 session just yet. But I’m hearing they’re an active bunch, and will be bringing all sorts of bills to keep me busy writing about them.

One such bill currently seeking sponsors is Representative Aaron Aylward‘s measure to prohibit directives from the CDC and World Health Organization, because.. well… :

Our former Libertarian Party State Chair Aylward actually wants to make it a criminal act at the level of a DUI offense if state officials try to enforce a regulation from the US Center for Disease Control, or the World Health Organization? So, what happens if the legislature adopts a practice that they recommend? Would all legislators be facing the long arm of the law? This is stupid.

While I don’t have my hands on a copy of the bill, I’m told by insiders that incoming State Rep. Travis Ismay is supposedly bringing legislation to completely repeal South Dakota’s Medical Marijuana program, since that’s his axe to grind, completely wiping away 4 years of legislation, implementation and fine tuning of the law which we’ve hardly heard a peep about. And nevermind that it would likely trigger another referred law ballot measure.

I have no doubt there is so much more coming that we can hardly imagine it. The legislative session starts next week, so just remember: