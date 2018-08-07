More information on Dusty Johnson poll: Dusty well known and liked. Tim who?

The Dusty Johnson for Congress campaign provided a memorandum to go with the polling results they released today pointing out two key things in the Congressional race.
First, Dusty Johnson is well-known and well-liked by the electorate, while Tim Bjorkman’s name ID is below 50%. Second and more importantly, Dusty is already polling above 50% in the race with only 10% of voters undecided:
No wonder Bjorkman’s west river director and 3 east river staff have quit. Jumped ship. Must be a difficult person to work with.
Is that true?