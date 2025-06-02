More legislators diving into the Doeden Dumpster. As some have a vested interest in his success.

Looks like Toby Doeden is doing all he can to promote legislators supporting him for Governor.

First it was Taffy, now it appears that Logan Manhart is diving in:

And on Social Media today, Toby is doing his best to promote more association with his campaign by posting pictures of other legislators who were at his announcement enthusiastically supporting him..

Such as Senator “California” Carley…

Senator Carl Perry..

And Rep. Brandei Schaefbauer.

Speaking of State Rep. Brandei Schaefbauer diving in the Doeden dumpster, her ties to Doeden are particularly interesting, as she’s a House Majority Whip under Doeden’s only other announced competitor(s) at the moment, House Speaker Jon Hansen and Assistant Speaker Karla Lems.

While she’s serving in House Leadership, where almost all members of GOP House Leadership have pledged fealty to Hansen, she comes with a close association with Doeden, having previously donated to his PAC. And she invoked his name directly on the House Floor to defend him when Brandei tried to claim a campaign finance clean-up bill (which limited the amount of money that could be “loaned” to a campaign) was actually a personal attack on Toby Doeden:

You can review all that here.

Bonus association between Schefbauer and Doeden – here’s a factoid from public records that has not been mentioned before. According to the Secretary of State records, Rep. Schaefbauer’s current voting address is an apartment/townhome in the complex at 1915 10TH AVE SE in Aberdeen, owned by Plaza Rentals, LLP.

And who owns Plaza Rentals, LLP?

Of course. Toby Doeden owns Plaza Rentals where Rep. Schaefbauer lives.

And apparently he also owns Rep. Schaefbauer’s loyalty as well. I mean, she’s the one holding the sign claiming that Doeden is for the people, not the powerful.

As she campaigns for her landlord.