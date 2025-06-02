Looks like Toby Doeden is doing all he can to promote legislators supporting him for Governor.
First it was Taffy, now it appears that Logan Manhart is diving in:
And on Social Media today, Toby is doing his best to promote more association with his campaign by posting pictures of other legislators who were at his announcement enthusiastically supporting him..
Such as Senator “California” Carley…
Senator Carl Perry..
And Rep. Brandei Schaefbauer.
Speaking of State Rep. Brandei Schaefbauer diving in the Doeden dumpster, her ties to Doeden are particularly interesting, as she’s a House Majority Whip under Doeden’s only other announced competitor(s) at the moment, House Speaker Jon Hansen and Assistant Speaker Karla Lems.
While she’s serving in House Leadership, where almost all members of GOP House Leadership have pledged fealty to Hansen, she comes with a close association with Doeden, having previously donated to his PAC. And she invoked his name directly on the House Floor to defend him when Brandei tried to claim a campaign finance clean-up bill (which limited the amount of money that could be “loaned” to a campaign) was actually a personal attack on Toby Doeden:
Bonus association between Schefbauer and Doeden – here’s a factoid from public records that has not been mentioned before. According to the Secretary of State records, Rep. Schaefbauer’s current voting address is an apartment/townhome in the complex at 1915 10TH AVE SE in Aberdeen, owned by Plaza Rentals, LLP.
And who owns Plaza Rentals, LLP?
Of course. Toby Doeden owns Plaza Rentals where Rep. Schaefbauer lives.
And apparently he also owns Rep. Schaefbauer’s loyalty as well. I mean, she’s the one holding the sign claiming that Doeden is for the people, not the powerful.
As she campaigns for her landlord.
12 thoughts on “More legislators diving into the Doeden Dumpster. As some have a vested interest in his success.”
Logan Manhart commenting on unserious legislators is one of the most ironic things I’ve heard in a long time. Apparently serious people want librarians arrested and violate residency requirements for legislators. Very, very serious man, this Logan. Super serious.
grudznick guffawed on exactly that same part of the blogging, Mr. Anonymous. Who over there in Pierre is more unserious than the ineffective clowns listed and pictured above? Unserious, and ineffective, indeed. Ms. Brandei reminds grudznick of Ms. LynDi more every day.
Lord have mercy on NE South Dakota
Logan has never had to work a day in his life
Poors helping out their lord.
At the Aberdeen Wylie Park Pavilion Doeden event it not only had a few Doeden bought and paid for elected officials but plenty of employees too. What bonus compensation was paid to employees to attend the event since he widely despised in the area?
When will the “Me the People Toby Doeden for SD” meme coin scam be launched and promoted? Stay tuned.
There is always an angle with this guy.
No bonuses — attend or risk unemployment. I’ve heard from multiple people on his payroll.
I won’t be voting for anyone attending any of his events ever again. They’re bought and paid for, every single one of them. I was only there to do Toby’s bidding, benefitting Toby.
Not surprised at all.
Danny were you and other employees sent a paper memo, an email or text indicating attending the Toby Doeden event was mandatory being a condition of their employment? If so, send it to Pat.
Pretty soon since Jackson Doeden has a bit coin mining operation in Aberdeen
We need to give Representative Schaefbauer a little grace and forgiveness now and here. Her life has been anything but pleasant lately.
I wonder how much Brandi pays in rent.