More Minnehaha GOP drama regarding Pischke censure

Hot off of the press into my email box, Minnehaha County Republican chairman Korry Petterson is taking to a mass email to explain his position over what is going on with the drama behind the scenes over State Senator Tom Pischke being censured for talking poorly about another Minnehaha GOP County committee member:



Response to Letter of Objection Regarding the Censure of Committeeman Tom Pischke

Korry Petterson, Chairman

Minnehaha County Republican Party

April 23, 2025

Dear Members of the Minnehaha County Republican Central Committee,

In response to the letter circulated by Vice Chair Marsha Symens on behalf of a portion of the Executive Board, I feel it is my duty as Chairman to clarify the facts, defend the integrity of my role, and reinforce the commitments I made to each of you when I was elected.

First, let me be clear:

The censure issued to Committeeman Tom Pischke was not only appropriate but necessary in light of a clear violation of the unanimously adopted Code of Conduct by the Executive Board on February 27, 2025.

This Code, which was introduced and discussed at our very first executive board meeting, included open questions from both Vice Chair Symens and Committeewoman Bridget Meyers—to which I clearly stated that the Chairman (myself) would be the individual responsible for determining violations and issuing appropriate responses. Following that discussion, the board voted unanimously to approve the Code of Conduct with that understanding.

For members of this same board to now claim ignorance of the process they agreed to is both inconsistent and misleading. Please follow this link to listen to the audio from that discussion. In the next link Committeeman Pischke expressly talks about how he would like to see “decorum”.

Let’s review the timeline and facts:

Feb. 27 : The Executive Board introduced, discussed, and passed the Code of Conduct unanimously. It was made clear that the Chairman would act in instances of violations.

March 18 : I discovered a Facebook post made by Committeeman Tom Pischke stating that another committee member “has issues.” I reached out immediately and privately, and he removed the post— indicating he recognized the inappropriateness .

Afterward : I spent some time thinking about how to handle this situation going forward. I also received outreach from several concerned committee members who had seen the post. I asked Mr. Pischke to apologize. His reply: “No thank you.” When I pressed the issue, he stopped responding.

After we adjourned our most recent executive board meeting I asked Mr. Pischke to remain for a a private discussion. At that time I told him he has to apologize. I informed him that several committee people expected him to apologize. He wanted to address these individuals directly. I told him I would talk to the members and get back to him.

In a phone call April 4 : I informed Mr. Pischke that none of the members wanted to discuss this issue with him and that they wanted me to handle it. I again asked him to take responsibility, suggesting a chance to lead by example. He refused and said, “Do what you have to do,” then hung up.

I spent time considering my options and chose to honor the commitment I made to the central committee: to uphold ethics, protect our members, and lead decisively

Now, in direct response to the objections raised:

1. Free Speech Argument (Section 1 – Republican Values):

Yes, we believe in the First Amendment. But the Code of Conduct exists specifically to ensure internal accountability. Freedom of speech does not shield one from consequences when that speech targets fellow members in a harmful and unprofessional way.

2. Transparency and Process (Sections 2 & 5):

There is no provision in the Code of Conduct or our bylaws that states a censure requires a vote of the full Executive Board. In fact, the board was informed at our first meeting that I would be the one handling violations. There is no lack of transparency when the authority was clearly stated, discussed, and agreed upon.

3. Respect and Professionalism (Section 3):

I handled this matter privately and respectfully, first via direct messages, then through a conversation and it ended with a phone call. Mr. Pischke was given multiple chances to apologize. The refusal came from him—not me.

4. Commitment to Community (Section 6):

This action was taken to protect the integrity of our committee and set a precedent that we will not tolerate public attacks on fellow members. If we ignore clear violations, we erode trust within our party.

5. Accountability (Section 5.3):

Accountability cuts both ways. As Chairman, I am upholding the standards that were unanimously agreed to. Mr. Pischke violated those standards and refused multiple chances to take responsibility.

Regarding the Demands:

I will not issue a written apology to Committeeman Pischke. He was given numerous opportunities to apologize and declined at every turn. I will not issue an apology to the Central Committee. I acted within the authority granted to me by the Central Committee and in line with the Code of Conduct we unanimously voted for. I will not resign. I made a promise to the members of this committee to lead ethically, and I will continue to do so. According to the bylaws, the Chair serves a fixed two-year term and is not subject to removal during that period. Whether or not certain board members choose to collaborate in good faith, this board will move forward successfully.

In Closing

Leadership is not about popularity. It’s about doing the right thing, especially when it’s difficult.

I remain committed to serving the Minnehaha County Republican Party with integrity, respect for process, and a clear focus on unity and growth.

Respectfully,

Korry Petterson

Chairman, Minnehaha County Republican Party