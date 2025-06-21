More Minnehaha GOP: Fake county meeting will attempt to boot elected officials from being precinct people. Despite SDGOP bylaws that don’t say that.

An eagle-eyed Minnehaha County Central Committee member sent me a text this morning, and asked if I read the bylaw change being proposed by rebellious Minnehaha Central Committee members in a non-sanctioned fake meeting they called?

Because they are going to try to boot out elected officials from being precinct people – Despite no authority in South Dakota Republican Party bylaws giving them the power to do it:

8. VACANCIES:

a) Events Causing Vacancy: The following events shall cause an officer of the MCRCC or a precinct committeeman and committeewoman to forfeit his or her office and the office declared open in occurrence of any of the following: death, resignation, failure of an officer to reside in the county, failure of a precinct committeeman and committeewoman to reside in the precinct, failure to be a registered Republican voter, after taking office of an elected partisan position, or the conviction of a felony.

as Arch Beal would say… Whoa, Whoa, Whoa! What’s this proposed vacancy “after taking office of an elected partisan position?’ It literally proposes stripping elected officials from the leadership of the Minnehaha Republican Central committee, as well as from being precinct committeeman or woman.

Did I mention that this this action bars them from being members of the delegation who select state elected officials at the next state convention? Hmmmm….

So, Rep’s John Hughes & Taylor Rehfeldt as Precinct Committee people? Gone. But, also Sen. Tom Pischke as County Committeeman? Gone as an officer of the MCRCC. Losing that position would also boot him off of the SDGOP executive board, but I don’t know if the people proposing the amendment were smart enough to understand that.

Their bigger problem is contradicting the over-ruling SDGOP bylaws of the parent organization:

Notice how being elected isn’t a trigger for vacancy as a precinct person? It’s the same type of situation that the Yankton County GOP faced when they tried to put a literal price tag on being “a republican in good standing.”

While these rebel Minnehaha GOP try to put in their own qualifications in county bylaws at a fake meeting beyond that which the state party has, they are not compliant with state party bylaws . And they don’t get to do that because the parent body’s bylaws (state GOP) supersedes those of the county. Whether this group of rebellious county committee members like it or not.