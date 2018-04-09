More on D7 Senate Candidate Mary Perpich being booted from the ballot

From the Secretary of State, it definitely appears that one less Democrat is on the ballot:

 

2 Replies to “More on D7 Senate Candidate Mary Perpich being booted from the ballot”

  2. Troy Jones

    I prefer elections to non-elections but these aren’t very onerous procedures to protect the integrity of the election. We have petition requirements for a reason.

