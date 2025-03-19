More on Obama’s man with the plan for the SDGOP, Jim Eschenbaum. Don’t forget, this is the guy who wants to score Republicans.

Referring back to the SD News Watch article where the SDGOP’s New Chairman Jim Eschenbaum discussed his support for former President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012:

Eschenbaum voted for Barack Obama in 2008 because he thought electing the first Black president would help address racial tensions. He was ready to vote Republican in 2012, upset with runaway spending following the Great Recession but was unimpressed with GOP candidate Mitt Romney’s campaign and supported Obama again.

..I thought there were a couple of items worth pointing out.

Back when he was running for the chairmanship, in his letter to Central Committee members dated 1/4/25. Eschenbaum discussed how as part of his chairmanship, he noted his intent to create a conservative scorecard for telling Republicans how to vote:

7. If the State Central Committee is on board with it, and approves it by vote, I would like to put together a committee to create a Conservative scorecard. and.. A scorecard would inform Republican voters Statewide about who is aligning with, and protecting our Constitutional Rights and Freedoms, and who isn’t. There is no reason to keep electing politicians who don’t follow their oath and the platform. 1/4/25 Eschenbaum Letter (you can read at link.)

But given Eschenbaum’s past support of President Obama, I also am reminded of what one pundit had to say about the 44th President:

Rush Limbaugh noted in 2015 of Eschenbaum’s guy “Barack Obama’s number one enemy is the Republican party and the Conservative movement.“

So, if Jim Eschenbaum thought so much of former President Barack Obama, who was noted as the #1 enemy of the Republican Party and the Conservative Movement, and Eschenbaum could not figure that out.. does he have the qualifications to cast judgement over who is and who is not protecting freedom as determined by the South Dakota Republican Party in South Dakota?

Just askin’