More on Rep. Reder’s home in Minnesota – Property noted as “owner occupied.”

If you read my post from yesterday regarding District 1 State Representative Chris Reder, asking where in South Dakota he supposedly lives, the 15 second version is that there are questions about where he actually lives, given that he has sold that property, despite his voter registration being tied to that address. And that there is information which indicates that he has a new address in Minnesota.
Hot off the press, a reader provided a link to the property tax records for his new property. And again – very interesting:
Single Family – Owner Occupied. Now, that’s for occupancy purposes, and I’m not familiar with Minnesota Real Estate law, so I can’t speak as to whether there was an affidavit filed noting that he’s living there for a purpose of reduced taxes.
BUT – I do note that the date of sale was 7/7/23. Long before Rep. Reder ran for the South Dakota House, and information that would have been nice to know that he appeared to have a residence in Minnesota at the time he was a candidate for office, versus the barn and land which he has listed as his voting residence.
Of course, you can find the link to find out more about Representative Reder’s Minnesota home here, where you can read for yourself.
Usually, Minnesota resident owners file for homestead exemption to lower their property taxes–and there’s a disabled veteran provision too. Owner occupied may simply mean there’s no renter in the property.
Eyes on the prize–a trail cam fixed on the driveway–might solve the puzzle.
Weighing in on the vet exemptions: this is true. MN has more lax requirements to access the property tax exemption. 100% permanent and total disability leads to a 300k property tax exemption in MN, 200k in South Dakota. MN also has a 150k exemption for vets rated from 70-100%, while South Dakota does not offer vets below 100% any exemption. In either state, vets can only access the benefit if the property is their primary residence.
Well, that explains his bill to “allow nonresident military members to purchase three-day temporary nonresident waterfowl licenses.”
I don’t get that comment. The bill(HB1188) was approved on votes of 70-0 in the House and 35-0 in the Senate after being amended to put a limit in place. The Governor signed off on it.
Representative Chris Reder emailed me this comment:
“It is true that in 2023, I personally purchased a 40 acre Ranch in Bagley, MN. As far as I know it is certainly not illegal to own property in multiple states. I do not even claim homestead on it for tax deduction because I am not there to claim it. It’s always been on our SM that we winter the horses there, it offers more room for their own health after working so hard during the therapy session season and the weather is easier on them. I have a helper that takes care of them when I am at the SD Ranch and on the road all over the Nation.
Unfortunately, at the end of 2024 with the downturn in the economy and so we could continue to help Veterans, we were forced to liquidate our interest in the SD Ranch to a neighbor who wanted to build in the future. The agreement was that we were still able to lease back and rent parts of the property for use and living and have continued to do so. I still have a place to stay on the SD Ranch, same as I did before. I travel between the two Ranches, which has given me an opportunity to travel throughout all of District 1 on a regular basis. I spent the entire 2024 summer, doing hundreds of therapy sessions for our Veterans and others in Brown County.
I do travel extensively because of my Nationwide position with the Foundation. I was even recently approached from a group in Montana that heard about me and wanted me to help build them a Ranch in ND they recently purchased at a Monastery. It is well known we operate in multiple states, not just the equine program but the food program with our partners as well, delivering food boxes to Veterans Families in need and Holiday Food Boxes over a multi-state area and especially District 1. So right now we are especially busy with delivering Easter Boxes to Vets.
We are currently working closely with another group of Draper Sensory Practitioners on how to open a Ranch in the Columbia area. All of the DTOM details will be released when we get everything in stone on our immediate future projects.”
