More on Rep. Reder’s home in Minnesota – Property noted as “owner occupied.”

If you read my post from yesterday regarding District 1 State Representative Chris Reder, asking where in South Dakota he supposedly lives, the 15 second version is that there are questions about where he actually lives, given that he has sold that property, despite his voter registration being tied to that address. And that there is information which indicates that he has a new address in Minnesota.

Hot off the press, a reader provided a link to the property tax records for his new property. And again – very interesting:

Single Family – Owner Occupied. Now, that’s for occupancy purposes, and I’m not familiar with Minnesota Real Estate law, so I can’t speak as to whether there was an affidavit filed noting that he’s living there for a purpose of reduced taxes.

BUT – I do note that the date of sale was 7/7/23. Long before Rep. Reder ran for the South Dakota House, and information that would have been nice to know that he appeared to have a residence in Minnesota at the time he was a candidate for office, versus the barn and land which he has listed as his voting residence.

Of course, you can find the link to find out more about Representative Reder’s Minnesota home here, where you can read for yourself.