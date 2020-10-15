More postcards from the campaign trail.. endorsements and a dissertation this week

We’re less than 3 weeks to go, and the mailbox is an active place for politics in South Dakota. Here’s a bit of what I’m seeing land across the state:

District 13 candidate Richard Thomason sent out a card with an endorsement from former D13 State Rep Mark Mickelson encouraging people to vote for him.

And at the same time, Dusty Johnson made an appearance in mailboxes for Sue Peterson who is also running for one of the D13 seats:

Senator Gary Cammack is reaching voters out west..

And back in District 13, Democrat Norman Bliss is reminding voters he has a phd.. because he attempted to stuff a dissertation onto his postcard.. or as I would say “words.. words.. words…”. Honestly, you could cut the bottom 4 inches off the card, because nobody’s going to read that..

Moving on… and keep those cards coming!