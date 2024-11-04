The postcards are hitting all over the state, and there’s more of them finding their way to my inbox. So, here’s another selection for your review!
District 5’s Glen Vilhauer is on track to be the next State Senator from Watertown as he brings things home with a positive final message:
Ballot measures are pushing hard to the last minute as well:
I personally received this card from the Protect South Dakota’s Ag Future ballot question committee. Which, they didn’t have to. They already had my vote.
The SDGOP took a hit against Indy Karen McNeal and her wackadoodle agenda in this Halloween themed card that hit last week, urging people to vote Republican (and not McNeal) on November 5th:
Pac N Heat brought the thunder in a couple of races starting with the District 18 Senate race, pointing out Lauren Nelson’s agenda includes stripping funds away from underfunded schools to put towards private academies:
Ouch. If you thought that hit was hard, check out what they had to say in the District 15 House Race when it comes to “Bad Brad Lindwurm”:
I’m not sure that Bad Brad Lindwurm should expect anything else, since all three protection orders are public record.
Bringing it back home on a more positive note is State Senator Helene Duhamel’s latest mailer noting her family’s history of serving Rapid City for generations:
Just remember that tomorrow evening everything campaign related will be at an end.
At least for 2024. 🙂
4 thoughts on “More postcards from the field; Spooky McNeal, more Helene Duhamel. And watch out for Bad Brad!”
What is it with that guy up in Aberdeen that promotes all these creepy and spooky candidates. Weirdos!
If all I had to make my voting decision were these postcards:
I’d vote for Glen, Helene, Karen, Lauren and RL21. Glen and Helene communicates priorities one can at minimum respect even in disagreement on specifics. The Karena and Lauren postcards contain extreme disparaging language and clear hyperbole without an ounce of support making the sender of the postcard the virus making politics so revolting. The protective orders disqualify Brad.
Of course, in all cases, postcards aren’t the only information available and a prudent voter would read all such postcards with a skeptical eye, take in more information, and weigh both issues and the relative candidates against each other. I can only vote on RL21 but I hope the actual people who sent the Lauren and Karen cards can be discerned by the filings at the Secretary of State. Scum are always scum.
The postcards were spot on with Manchild and Reder in District 1 as well as Novstrup and Schaefbauer in District 3. One would think they would know better but evidently not.
Pac n’ heat 2.0 is headed by former State Senator Deb Peters with virtually all their money from two ethanol plants and two pro-marijuana interests.
But, the postcards above reference nothing about ethanol or marijuana.
No wonder the public is so cynical of the moneyed powers that be.