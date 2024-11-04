More postcards from the field; Spooky McNeal, more Helene Duhamel. And watch out for Bad Brad!

The postcards are hitting all over the state, and there’s more of them finding their way to my inbox. So, here’s another selection for your review!

District 5’s Glen Vilhauer is on track to be the next State Senator from Watertown as he brings things home with a positive final message:

Ballot measures are pushing hard to the last minute as well:

I personally received this card from the Protect South Dakota’s Ag Future ballot question committee. Which, they didn’t have to. They already had my vote.

The SDGOP took a hit against Indy Karen McNeal and her wackadoodle agenda in this Halloween themed card that hit last week, urging people to vote Republican (and not McNeal) on November 5th:

Pac N Heat brought the thunder in a couple of races starting with the District 18 Senate race, pointing out Lauren Nelson’s agenda includes stripping funds away from underfunded schools to put towards private academies:

Ouch. If you thought that hit was hard, check out what they had to say in the District 15 House Race when it comes to “Bad Brad Lindwurm”:

I’m not sure that Bad Brad Lindwurm should expect anything else, since all three protection orders are public record.

Bringing it back home on a more positive note is State Senator Helene Duhamel’s latest mailer noting her family’s history of serving Rapid City for generations:

Just remember that tomorrow evening everything campaign related will be at an end.

At least for 2024. 🙂