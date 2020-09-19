More postcards from the field.

Lots of stuff out there hitting mail boxes in the last couple of days.
Jon Hansen has a piece out for his re-election..
As do the Republicans in District 11..
State Senator Blake Curd is talking to people about his re-election:
And it looks like voters in District 9 are reminded of State Rep. Michael Saba’s sponsorship of the Anti-vaxxer measure, House Bill 1235, in a huge 6×11 mailer.
Let us hope Mr. Saba joins Mr. Qualm in the time out vaccination line.
I love the Hanson card.