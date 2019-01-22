More preview on why South Dakota Right to Life is opposing Senate Bill 6

Dale Bartscher with South Dakota Right to Life spoke with KELO Radio this week on why they intend to opposed the Nelson forced sonogram mandate being proposed in the state legislature, and will be heard in committee soon:
“We are opposed to any piece of legislation that South Dakota would lose in court and wind up paying Planned Parenthood’s legal fees.”
and..
SB-6 would require abortion providers to show pregnant women sonograms. Bartscher says the bill would replace a perfectly good law with “vague and uncertain” mandates.
I’m hearing there’s more coming on this.. stay tuned.
There’s not much substance to Dale Bartscher’s article. He claims the legislation will create “vague and uncertain mandates” yet he never explains what about the mandates are vague and uncertain.
Dale, what does RTL do with all it’s money? How about stop with the excuses and challenge the courts…….When does life begin?
Sometimes a good general knows when to engage and when to pull back. One of the complaint of the British during the Revolutionary War is that General Washington would disengage rather than fight when things were not to his suiting. The same can be said in this case. It appears SDRTL believes a bill such as the one proposed will probably not pass legal challenges and in being on the losing end of the argument, the state of SD would be required to pay legal bills to PP or whoever challenges the law in court. Putting forth a bill that can stand legal challenges is more likely to win in the long run, similar to General Washington’s strategy during the Revolutionary War.
The only thing “vague” is Dale’s substance-lacking response.
Why is SDRTL becoming so liberal???
Not liberal at all. Dale’s quite conservative, he’s just a poor organizational leader. He focuses too much on using whatever group he’s part of to promote himself.