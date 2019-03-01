MSM finally caught up, Argus story on Hawaiian day redaction

A day or so after you read about about how “Hawaiian Day” was renamed into “Beach Day” at the University of South Dakota, and a later story was posted here about the event being further restricted in political correctness run amok, the Argus Leader decided to catch up. And ran a story about the whole thing:
But in a second message that went out to members on Wednesday, bar members were told that leis had been nixed from the event.
“It was determined that these are culturally insensitive by the administration after doing research based off of the essay written by the initial complainant,” the message said.
and…
The decision to change the event Wednesday came on the same day that South Dakota lawmakers killed a bill that would have mandated free speech on the state’s college campuses and required the Board of Regents to promote intellectual diversity among college faculty and staffs. Paul Beran, the CEO and executive director of the board, urged lawmakers to kill the bill, which had already passed in the House. A Senate committee voted the bill down.
This year Hawaii will celebrate 60 years of Statehood. Don’t even think about congratulating any Hawaiians, it’s offensive. Good thing Alaskans aren’t so sensitive; it’s their anniversary too. Given all the snow this year, USD should just call it Alaska Day and celebrate accordingly, with dog races instead of dog barbecues.
Good post, I like it.
Perfect example of the over reaction to many items at campuses. I quit giving to USD. Let speech of all levels be spoken and let the chips fall where they may. Admin should have very little hand in this as these students are adults. Pushing their speech or censoring others should have no place in academia. The admin and professors treat these campuses as their own. Encourage speech don’t shut it down. The lefts intolerance and dominance on these campuses is becoming a breeding ground for herd thinking through guilt and intimidation. The umpires have picked a side and we conservative are now subsidizing the lefts speech through our tax dollars on these campuses.
And we are told that the PC police (leftists) are all about free speech. So much for that.
There was a chance to remedy the issue, but fraidy-cat RINOs voted it down.
TIME TO SMOKE OUT THE FREE SPEECH BILL IN THE LEGISATURE!
YOU CAN SEE WHY WE NEED IT
You would think that this would be of more concern to the right wing:
https://www.rollcall.com/news/congress/china-building-soft-power-schools?fbclid=IwAR2pLYkW6Rich6QGNHs-BBalT90YOiC1XPXedVYrztPmp5QKKobWsB1DqMk
https://www.northern.edu/academics/confucius-institute
I think the name of the complainant who wrote this “fabulous” essay should be released some someone won’t accidentally hire this whiner after they graduate with a useless degree. I don’t think that their identity should be a secret; they are dictating to thousands of other students how they should live their lives, so the name of this person should be known so that other students know when they should be very careful with their speech so they don’t offend this child.
…says Anonymous.
In Hawaii, the giving of leis(many) is done at graduations and weddings and baby showers and most any other celebratory event. Whoever said wearing a lei is offensive is quite simply “off their rocker”. For the school to buy into such nonsense is ridiculous. Could it be that South Dakota has found itself with so much political correctness going on that it actually can be deceived by those who desire to stir division only??? Looks like it. SD officially deceased February 2019 (no offense to those who still think the state has such a bright future)
I posted on the other article too, but this is probably the same administrator who told me I should drop out and come back a year later when I got pregnant my 3L year. I refused to do that and I was then encouraged to get a medically unnecessary, scheduled c-section because if I took longer than two weeks we would “need to have a come to Jesus talk because we aren’t a long-distance school.” I ended up having an emergency c-section but I was back within two weeks. My mom brought the baby to me during the day so I could feed him, and I was told that I had to take him to a dungeon room in the basement during Sam masten so no one would see him. A bunch of other crap happened to with the main college administration that ultimately caused me to get the general counsel for the board of regents involved. And if Professor Hutton hadn’t stepped in and thrown the bull flag , I would have just dropped out and not come back. As it was I graduated with honors, passed the bar, and am employed as an attorney (and have a wonderful, almost three year old boy). I don’t understand how they can so mindlessly and inconsiderately treat their students that way, to deny them access to equal educational opportunity, but they will hold the standard on this? It’s crazy.
This stuff happens all the time on our campuses. The legislators with their heads in the sand in Pierre (Novstrup, Bolin, Youngberg) need to pay attention and vote for some free speech legislation.
“tThe legislators with their heads in the sand”
Yeah, that’s exactly what I was thinking. “In the sand”, yeah. (not wanting to be non-PC and get censored in a thread on forced PC and censorship. Well played)
Hmmm speaking of Hawaii, they have a US Senator who said “I just want to say to the men of this country, just shut up and step up. Do the right thing, for a change.”
Why should we care if the people who elected that dingbat are offended? She insulted every man in the country.
USD could have a political rally on that day instead, advocating the sale of Hawaii to China, or Japan. (Pay off the national debt with the proceeds.) If you’re going to be offensive, pull out all the stops.
I sure hope they shut down any upcoming St. Patrick’s Day activities. The thought on non-Irish people appropriating Irish culture troubles me to no end. On a personal note, we of a Norwegian background have always felt the Irish were just Vikings who couldn’t find their way home for some reason. Skol.
Being of German descent I have always been deeply offended by non-Germans celebrating Oktoberfest and putting Christmas trees in their homes.
But I think this latest controversy demands a “who needs Hawaii?” Day.
Who needs Hawaii? Austin, MN that’s who. The state of Hawaii appropriates seven million cans of Minnesota culture every year.