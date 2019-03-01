MSM finally caught up, Argus story on Hawaiian day redaction

A day or so after you read about about how “Hawaiian Day” was renamed into “Beach Day” at the University of South Dakota, and a later story was posted here about the event being further restricted in political correctness run amok, the Argus Leader decided to catch up. And ran a story about the whole thing:

But in a second message that went out to members on Wednesday, bar members were told that leis had been nixed from the event.

“It was determined that these are culturally insensitive by the administration after doing research based off of the essay written by the initial complainant,” the message said.

and…

The decision to change the event Wednesday came on the same day that South Dakota lawmakers killed a bill that would have mandated free speech on the state’s college campuses and required the Board of Regents to promote intellectual diversity among college faculty and staffs. Paul Beran, the CEO and executive director of the board, urged lawmakers to kill the bill, which had already passed in the House. A Senate committee voted the bill down.