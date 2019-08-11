Neal Tapio continuing to beat the primary election drums against Congressman Dusty Johnson. Now asking for volunteers.

From Facebook, former State Senator Neal Tapio continues to rail against his former opponent Congressman Dusty Johnson, and brings up a primary election, at the same time he makes a soft appeal for volunteers:

In addition to a soft ask for volunteers (private message me if you would be willing to help) Neal tests a couple of messages against Dusty in relation to stories over the state’s EB5 program, and the GEARup grant administered by the Mid-Central Educational Cooperative. The problem here is that Dusty wasn’t in the Governor’s office when many of those things took place, with the EB5 loans taking place while Dusty was in the Public Utilities Commission, and the Westerhuis deaths coming in September of 2015, long after Dusty had left the Governor’s office in November of 2014.

Any attempt by Neal to bring those issues up is probably going to be pretty difficult, especially since those investigations and prosecutions are largely over and done, and far less sexy than the conspiracy theories that people like to make up on Facebook.

While some of his former colleagues in the State Senate might be “double-dog-daring” Neal to get into the race…

(Great LEGO emoji, btw Jeff)

While the Social Media push is going on, and gives the indication that he could jump in, what I’m hearing is that there may be a Tapio exploratory committee that forms before he goes any farther.

Stay tuned. I’m sure this isn’t the end of it.