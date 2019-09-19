Neal Tapio encourages people to wake up to the immigrant crisis. But is it a recipe for Congress?

From Facebook, Neal Tapio is encouraging South Dakotans to “wake up.” But does it translate into him running for Congress:?
Todd Epp at KELO Radio pointed out the post, noting:
In a Facebook post, he says the drive into downtown Sioux Falls from the east on 8th or 10th Street is a complete disaster and that there are drunken bodies everywhere.
He blames Lutheran Social Services for bringing in Somalis and other immigrants into Sioux Falls and Minneapolis.
But I have to ask if the talk of “legs dangling onto the streets” is enough of an overriding issue for Republicans to make them want to send him to Washington over our current Congressman Dusty Johnson?
It seems like more of a local law enforcement concern than a congressional imperative.
What are your thoughts?
Easy answer Neal, don’t come to Sioux Falls, but if you have to, stay out of downtown and stick to the Malls and 41st Street. Great story from a questionable “news organization” (MN Tea Party).
But if you have to drive on East 8th Street, slow down enough to see that the folks you are so afraid of are not immigrants at all. Many of these people are there due to socio-economic failings that date back more than a century.
Such an idiot!
Dave, did you miss the video from the Twins game where people are being attacked outside?
Dave
That’s just not true. Ask the business owners.
Racism/anti poor sentiments seem to be the “go to” issue for any republican running for office.
Rich, what was racist in his post?
Fear mongering doofus.
It’s very brave of Neal Tapio to expose the Republican Party as the extremists they’ve become.
well that’s a misreading of about a dozen things that one could easily refute, but just take some time and think it over ok? ok.
He has no guts. He is all talk. Everything he does is based on political advancement.
agreed.
I advised Neal to keep doing what he was doing. I will be sure to tell him to read the intelligent responses to SD War College’s coverage of his efforts. He enjoys a good laugh.
I’m glad he enjoys a good laugh. He has provided the readers of this blog with many.
Great timing! He maybe, should’a, could’a bothered to do a quick Google search first, no doubt then he’d have seen the news where the Mpls cops just rounded up all the gangbangers causing the problems this summer. Ooops.
Seriously, downtown is a kiddie pool now compared to when I lived there in the early 90’s and there were competing coke dealers on every corner.
Bottom line Neal Tapio is no longer statesman-like material for any U.S., state, or local government office based on his white supremacy conflicts in the state, a departure from the conservative Republican stature of the past. South Dakota, in general, has joined the party of Trump and left the party of Reagan and are no longer Republicans. It’s interesting how one former liberal Democrat, Donald Trump, can wildly affect the uneducated sector of the Republican party and to affect it negatively in a sure way to end democracy in this country. The same can be said for the Democratic party moving their banner far to the left toward or into socialism. We are in trouble as a democratic republic.
much as i am not a tapio fan, your post is chock full of crazy talk sir. the south dakota republican party is what it has always been, generally dedicated to republican principles, but stretched thin via the heavy burden created by the vacuum of the absent second party in south dakota. where are democrats on ANY issue? 1. shaming their own party members to stay in line with a national agenda, 2. browbeating voters about ending their alleged stupidity by voting democrat, and 3. explaining their financial irregularities. nowhere is seen a real district by district effort to understand and serve a majority of the state’s voters on what THE VOTERS want. they only want to ‘re-educate’ and create compliance. this state could be a very different place. but hey browbeating works so well, just keep it up.
Trump won a lot of Obama voters over in 2016. He won PA, WI, MI.
Does Neal Tapio have anything else to offer other than fear mongering?
Who is his campaign manager? Shad?
“Dont like it, leave.” Isn’t that what they all say when progressives try dragging SD into the 21st century? Bye Neal.
Across South Dakota, it is well known that Sioux Falls should be avoided – especially the area in any direction for 2-3 miles from downtown city center. Why?1. We have drivers in the city with no licenses, but they have a vehicle (not insured God forbid one gets hit by them. 2. Special favor is given to refugees in Sioux Falls therefore they walk around feeling entitled even to the point of harassing a female LEO in broad daylight as she was visiting the “community garden” at Hy-Vee east. 3. Public school kids know they dare not speak up about some of what they see going on as “right of way” is given to students of color because they are well er; students of color. 4. In Sioux Falls if one speaks out on the “boiling beneath the surface problem” they are branded racist each and every time. 5. Taxes on property owners has gone through the roof in past 10 years as free housing. Food, vehicles, healthcare, and legal advice is given to refugees but not the general or working poor public (nor seniors). Is Neal right to sound the warning bell? Probably ,but others have been trying for over 15 years to say the same thing. Does that make Neal T. A candidate to run or should he??? Someone from this area should as Sioux Falls is a network city between. Mpls and Fargo for those people who are running drugs, girls, and illegals. We ALL know but it is impolite and Inconvenient truth for this city and state. Ho hum! Do not bother to attack me and call me names on here……been there and done that……
“Across South Dakota, it is well known that Sioux Falls should be avoided”
Population and tourism dollars say the opposite. Are these real problems or are they in your head because your small town only has white people?
I always carry my gun now when I visit Sioux Falls.
Last week when Sioux Falls was experiencing tragedy and stores and businesses were wrecked and left wide open, people could have used it as a time to loot or steal, not unlike some of the bad actors we saw during Hurricane Katrina. But that didn’t happen. Instead, people helped complete strangers and worked together to clean up, no matter religion or race.
The people of SF eyes are open — open to the overwhelming good nature of its citizens. Maybe Neal should wake up and start seeing the good in the state he so badly wants to represent.
Oh but there was looters…..yes there was…..go interview business owners yourself say around 41st and Kiwanis area….no fault of all the regular folks who are helping one another but they were there
Source? Someone called in looters but it turned out to be business owners rifling through the rubble.
Store owners mouths
If you really are serious about being on Congress, then you must support the globalists’ agenda, who supports illegal immigration. Not only does it provide cheap labor, but it also creates the chaos that allows them to control us. Dusty is doing a wonderful job for the globalists.
Toshiba is a hot bed for globalism, and Scuba Steve is up to his hips in it. Don’t be fooled!
How Toshiba is not part of the globalist establishment remains a mystery. Mitchell repeatedly polls as the worst town in South Dakota. Misogyny and domestic terrorism have been linked to the extreme white wing of the Republican Party.
Get woke Steve, you’re establishment working for a globalist.
Mitchell could be a great town but they are run by crony socialists.
Neal is in the wrong country running this type of campaign. His xenophobic fear based campaign would get more traction running for Congress of People’s Deputies of the Russian Federation. Putin and his enablers have used it to great success.
Hi Taneeza!
Neal would be popular over there with his long speeches given he enjoys hearing himself speak. He could become a new Russian Oligarch and join other former Americans now living in Russia like Steven Seagal whose film career has found new life there.
Neal is to the Republican party what Cory is to the Democrat party. A giant thorn in our rears which only pushes people away.
Here in the heartland of America I agree.
Neal has a lot of hate going on. The attack on the Bishop Dudley house is particularly strange (and his bigoted little heart would be disappointed to know that while it is owned by the Catholic diocese, it’s support is broadly ecumenical).
Let’s just see if Neal has a functioning brain. What does a homeless shelter supported by private dollars we raise, have to do with any part of your claims. See we Christians are happy to step up and provide a safe place for those South Dakotans that are having a tough time. Other than rant mindlessly, Neal, what would you do to the homeless? Would you prefer the taxpayers get the tab?
You got some ‘splain’n to do
1. He needs to stop trying to talk and sound like Donald Trump. Neal is no Donald Trump. Donald Trump has been a household name for well over 30 years and hasn’t changed in 30 years and won because of his personal brand that is well known around the country…I’m sick of these disingenuous politicians suddenly trying to sound like Donald Trump. What a turn off. Let Donald be Donald and you do you.
2. What a drama queen. I drive downtown for work every day on 8th street. There are not “drunken bodies everywhere”.
3. I have yet to see someone’s legs dangling in the streets.
4. I live on the east side and do most of my errands on the east side. I have yet to see a panhandler.
5. Johnson 2020!
I live and work on the east side and have a child attending WHS. I’ve seen people passed out in this area. I know business & home owners who have added motion lights and cameras because of the increased crime in the area.
I saw a panhandler today while driving by the east side Walmart. Why do you think there are police cameras in the parking lot at this Walmart and not the one on south Minnesota?
Did you attend the town hall meeting police and residents had to discuss the crime occurring on the east side? Just because you don’t see it and haven’t experienced a theft or vandalism doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen.
There is no magic dirt.