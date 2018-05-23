Neal Tapio Pre-Primary FEC Report: $5.8k Raised, $115k Spent, $37k Cash on Hand, and $155K Owed

State Senator Neal Tapio has filed his pre-primary FEC report as he pursues the Congressional seat:

Tapio 2018 Pre Primary FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

$5,780 Raised, $114,588 Spent, $36,792 Cash on Hand, and $155K Owed to Neal for the money he’s fronted his campaign.

Less than 2 weeks to go!

