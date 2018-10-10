New ad from Dusty Johnson: Opportunity

Posted on by 5 Comments ↓

Dusty Johnson is hitting the air with a new ad titled “Opportunity.”

5 Replies to “New ad from Dusty Johnson: Opportunity”

  4. JKC

    Yep, let’s talk about welfare as a wedge issue, while everyone else wants to talk about trade, ag prices, Social Security, and Medicare…..

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      What have people earned while on welfare? Poverty. And it all started when LBJ created the ‘Great Society Act’ which he referred to as ‘The N-word Bill’. Got to hand it to those Dems.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.