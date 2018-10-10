New ad from Dusty Johnson: Opportunity Posted on October 10, 2018 by Pat Powers — 5 Comments ↓ Dusty Johnson is hitting the air with a new ad titled “Opportunity.” FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
A very personal, very effective ad.
Really good ad.
Agree
Yep, let’s talk about welfare as a wedge issue, while everyone else wants to talk about trade, ag prices, Social Security, and Medicare…..
What have people earned while on welfare? Poverty. And it all started when LBJ created the ‘Great Society Act’ which he referred to as ‘The N-word Bill’. Got to hand it to those Dems.