New commercial – Billie Sutton feeling the Bern.. in his own words.

Posted on by 58 Comments ↓

58 Replies to “New commercial – Billie Sutton feeling the Bern.. in his own words.”

  2. Phil

    We’re really starting to see the real Billie. I really don’t care about him personally, we can’t vote for this crazy liberal Dems.

    Anybody who loves Bernie shouldn’t be governor of South Dakota

    Reply
  3. Mole

    This is nothing. Wait until you see the Gloria Chairez ad that the Noem campaign has in the hopper. It will be game over. Bye bye Dilly Billie

    Reply
      1. Anonymous

        I know one reason people won’t reveal their names, if his family have a bank in their towns, His wife and her dad will try to ruin their good name for opposing them. Kelsea is a Gregory County commissioner and she doesn’t like conflict or any idea but her own.

        Reply
      2. Anonymous

        Why does it matter? I could say my name is Billie Sutton.. would you believe me? Or I could say Im Suzie Jones Pranger.. what difference does it make?

        Reply
  4. Mole

    There’s another recording of Sutton discussing how he wants to implement a new income tax. It will put the lie to his claim “he’s never wanted an income tax.” He should just say he changed his mind. He’s burying himself

    Reply
  5. Larry

    I’m old enough to remember the 1970s and my Senator -i’m from Winner–being Billie Sutton and him pushing for an income tax. That was his big deal. That was current Billie’s dad. Apple, tree and all that jazz

    Reply
    1. Tara Volesky

      They had the vote in the Legislature for the income tax and I think a Democrat was the deciding vote not to have an income tax.

      Reply
  7. Burkean

    That crazy left wing judge Larry Piersol is Sutton’s wife’s uncle!! He’s worse than Bernie Sanders. VOTE NOEM!

    Reply
  8. Desden

    Ha! So come to find out to the surprise of many, that he is a socialist.. huh. Isnt that something? But hey, lets all be voting for him cause hes a west river rancher and home grown cowboy.. please ignore what and who he supports. We need to vote for him cause hes a nice guy ok??

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Or the DNC’s money pouring to him. No, he won’t be beholden to them whatsoever. No real conservative would vote for him knowing two supreme court justices will be appointed. That’s gotten less coverage than i expected. Maybe people don’t/won’t realize how irreversible that is and how much it affects generations to come.

      Reply
  11. JKC

    “Let’s see, the Hillary thing didn’t really work, so let’s try Bernie now; and if that doesn’t work, find out if Billie was born before the Students for a Democratic Society disbanded….. And in the meantime, what the about that footage we were suppose to make of a guy in a doctor’s white coat, wearing a black cowboy hat, who is sitting in a wheel chair and performing an abortion, is that ready yet?…. OH, and it’s too bad, that we never got that movie made, entitled, ‘West River Manchurian Candidate,’ it would have played well in the Rapid City theater market, I think….”

    #KeepThrowingUntilSomethingSticks

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Seems to be Billie’s tactics. Keep telling people how conservative I am until they finally believe it. I’ll take Noem’s hard facts over Billie’s subtle lies any day.

      Reply
  14. RJ

    Why is the GOP so opposed to intelligence, civil debate and basic kindness and humanity? I’m not a Billie fan, but I would support anyone who isn’t Kristi or Trump. There are people who have depth and wisdom. Compassion and humor..I dont see a lot of that on this blog

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      Actually I think Kristi and Trump both possess those all of those things. Thank God we have Trump as President. The question I have is, why do people who do not support a conservative agenda, even be on this blog to begin with? Just to start arguments? Bait people? Try and get reactions? So are you really any better?

      Reply
    2. Anonymous

      ‘kindness and humanity’?? Have you watched the news lately? Have you seen all the physical violence the left have been invoking on anyone especially the GOP?

      Reply
  16. Anonymous

    This ad is again total garbage witha purpose to do exactly what it’s doing… stoking the party faithful full of negatives about Billie because Kristi is in trouble.

    She’s going to get caught in the blue wave and the rest of the ticket is going red.

    She didn’t really accomplish much in DC- we saw how effective she was off the Ag Committee in trying to pass the Farm bill.

    Sorry- she’s too stupid to govern, evidenced by her leaving the Ag committee. Maybe that’s why she needed over $3 mil in government subsidies for “her” ranch. If she’s so good at business – she shouldn’t need the governments help.

    Splitting my ticket for Billie this year. Want a real Ag person running the state with actual knowledge and South Dakota know-how.

    Reply
      1. Anonymous

        The only wave I’ve seen is a red one created by deplorables wearing MAGA hats while they stand in line to hear the POTUS speak.

        Reply
        1. Tara Volesky

          You guys would all be Democrats if JFK or Robert Kennedy were running. Billie needs to identify wilth the classic Democrats of Reagan and Kennedy. If the Democrats want to win, they need to come home.

          Reply
    2. Anonymous

      I agree that Kristi is in trouble. Why the heck else is she running so many negative ads. She has ran a terrible campaign. She has fractured the GOP to the point that Jackley doesn’t support her.

      She will still win. She is a good campaigner and goes for the jugular. She won’t be loved. She won’t have a rubber stamp legislature that rolls over for her aministration but she will win and part of the reason is that Sutton is a moron for saying this stuff.

      Reply
        1. Anonymous

          We don’t know who he supports but he got over 43% of the GOP vote and he didn’t throw his support behind Noem.

          https://rapidcityjournal.com/news/local/jackley-says-he-s-undecided-on-noem-or-sutton-for/article_cb566698-9834-5ebe-a1b8-ccea8d38f643.amp.html

          Thankfully Sutton has said enough dumb things that said Noem’s campaign but I do wonder if these ads are just ads that appeal to the base. I don’t think soft R’s or I’s really are afraid of sutton being Sanders.

          Reply
          1. Anonymous

            Marty should be backing Kristi. He’s a great guy and it sucks to lose but Sutton would have done the same against him that Noem did. Probably worse.

            It’s time for the GOP to come together.

            Reply
    3. Anonymous

      It is ironic that someone who does not understand the House of Representatives enough to know that a member of the House Ways and Means Committee has more influence on policies, even agricultural policies, than someone on the Agricultural Committee is calling someone else stupid.

      Reply
  17. GOPDAD

    Will someone please tell me how an ad that exposes a candidate in his own words is negative? The hits keep coming, not because it doesnt stick, but because Sutton keeps serving them up. Many are falling for it , but it will not fool enough. In fact some may just be starting to see the light and many will figure it out in the next couple weeks.

    Reply
    1. GOPMOM

      Ads with Democrats exposing their lies by using their own words are being blasted across the country. It’s the most powerful way to hold them accountable, McCaskill (D-MO) will be crushed after videos show her lying about being a “moderate Democrat”. I suspect the same will happen to Sutton.

      These ads are strong, just as strong as ads featuring Noem’s accomplishments and commitments to SD.

      Reply
      1. Troy Jones

        I agree. The idea it is off limits to make a candidate be accountable for their own words is absurd. If BS is a liberal, he should stand by it and let the voters decide.

        Reply
        1. Anonymous

          Just like every republican elected has balanced a budget, protected traditional marriage, and ended planned parenthood and abortions in the state. Get real- Republicans have controlled the state for how long now?

          Hell – the only thing they run on that they actually get done is protecting the 2nd Amendment.

          Reply
          1. Troy Jones

            Maybe it’s just the Dems keep putting up such awful candidates, everyone registers and votes Republican.

            When you so denigrate Republicans yet get rejected over them do you realize how it reflects on Dems?

            Reply
          2. Annon

            The Republicans have balanced the budget. The Republicans put a traditional marriage amendment in our constitution.
            The Republicans have booted Panned Parenthood out of our state.
            The biggest problem our state Republicans face is the liberals in federal government. But that is changing fast under Trump

            Reply
            1. Anonymous

              South Dakota barely has a balanced budget- if it does- it slashes essential programs like you know, educating children and taking care of seniors.

              Planned Parenthood still exists in South Dakota and abortions are happening elsewhere in the state.

              Gays can still get married here.

              The biggest problem South Dakota faces is the unintelligent heard mentality Republicans that vote straight ticket and solely watch Feaux News.

              South Dakota should be blanketed with wind turbines providing lost cost renewable energy- but no- people are too dumb to see a good thing.

              Reservations should be more heavily invested in- yet they’ve been what they’ve been for generations. Casinos just aren’t enough anymore.

              The education system in this state is a joke.

              Reply
            2. JKC

              I would love to see what type of shape the state of South Dakota would be in, if it weren’t for the federal transportation bills (tourism) and ag subsidy bills; both of which are funded, more or less, by federal deficits…

              Reply
  18. BF

    I’m just glad I never voted for Jackley. He’s jabbing a knife into the back of Republicans. He’s too whiny. He can’t say he opposes the Bernie Sanders socialist in this race? what the H

    Reply
  19. Anonymous

    Jackley is doing the Republican’s no favors through that article and his “undecided” view. Apparently, he is ok with a Democrat in the executive office and his “conservative views” he talked about during the campaign aren’t all that important. Even heard Ravensberg say last week that if he loses he blames Kristi Noem. The Republicans need to circle the wagons and Lederman needs to get Ravensberg, Jackley and the County republican chairs to unite and voice unilateral support for the party platform and each candidate both publicly and privately.

    Reply
    1. Anonymous

      If Jackley was supporting other Republicans he could get away with that opinion but I don’t see any Ravnsborg signs around Pierre and I don’t think Jackley has endorsed him either which he should do. Jackley should be Ravnsborg’s biggest proponent.

      Reply
    2. Dave R

      Ravnsborg has said no such thing about Noem. I know because I talk to him almost every day about the campaign, and he has never expressed that sentiment. I also told him about your comment and his denial was categorical.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.