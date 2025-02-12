New entrant into race for SDGOP Chair?

While haunting the halls of the State Capitol this AM, I’ve had a couple of interesting conversations. The most prominent being with a member of the legislature who was inquiring about the race for SDGOP Chair, expressing an interest in it.

I told them what I would tell anyone, that people – especially legislators – who know how to run winning campaigns make the best chairs. And that’s evidenced by some of the chairs who have been at the helm during some of our toughest years, such as Bob Gray, Tim Rave, Dan Lederman and others, who can appreciate that the job of the Republican Party is not to stand on a soapbox and blather on about their personal issues. It’s about the votes you get on election day, and raising money to deliver those votes.

We’ll see if this legislator ultimately chooses to step into the contest, but I’m hopeful.