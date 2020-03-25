New GOP entrant in District 31 House race

From Facebook, attorney and long-time South Dakota politico Scott Odenbach has announced his entrance into the District 31 House Race:

6 Replies to “New GOP entrant in District 31 House race”

  3. Anon

    Lincoln Day dinners – same 30 people along with the same 12 candidates and their guest. A crowd of 50 or 60 at your event does not a party make.

    As for Scott… a good candidate. But I sort of thought the Scott that we would see run would be Scott Swier since he has time on his hands.

  4. Lee Schoenbeck

    Scott is an even tempered, thoughtful person. The perfect demeanor for a legislator. Plus he’s been involved in GOP politics since moby dick was a guppy. You toss in that added benefit of being born in God’s country up ‘der nort of Tchereka and that’s powerful stuff. (It’s hard to type in a German Russian dialect with spellcheck)

