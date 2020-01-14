New Legislative Candidates for 1/14/20

Today’s update on the State Legislative Candidates who have filed petitions to run for office in 2020. Several familiar names, and the newly appointed State Senator from Rapid City, Helene Duhamel.

State Senator Helene Duhamel REP 1/14/20 District 32
State Representative Carl E Perry REP 1/14/20 District 03
State Representative Drew Dennert REP 1/14/20 District 03
State Representative Sue Peterson REP 1/14/20 District 13
State Representative David L Anderson REP 1/14/20 District 16
State Representative Tom Pischke REP 1/14/20 District 25

